DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
Missouri insurance consumers will be represented by a vastly expanded regulatory agency that launched its operations according to the Independent Insurance Agents of Missouri. This is the starting of an all-new dedicated fund created by the Missouri Legislature, a fund devoted exclusively to improving the staffing and technical resources at the Missouri Division of Insurance. The new fund would receive monies from increased licensing fees on insurance brokers and agents in Missouri. It was coupled with the constitutionally created Department of Insurance and the provisions of HB 1739, passed by the legislature.
The 1990 Farmington Elks Hoop shoot hosted by Lodge #1765, featured 96 participants at Farmington High School. There were six age groups for boys and girls ages 8-13. The winners advanced to district competition which is held at Mineral Area College.
The 1990 St. Joseph’s School “A” Volleyball Team members were Theresa Huitt, Kelly Bertrand, Missy Amsden, Sarah Greif, Sarah Kelly, Becky Combs, Julie Koppeis, Alycia Bordweick, Julie Ott, Julie Donze, Becky Boyd, Charlene Baumgartner, Julia Vani, Jaysa Pfaff and Coach Nancy Ott.
James H. Bullis, Academic Dean at Mineral Area College, received a Union Electric Company award for distinguished service to the performing arts in Flat River.
40 Years – 1980
The Farmington School District R-VII Board of Director’s Meeting provided a special Christmas gift for the 9th grade students of Farmington. The board adopted a resolution to restore the ninth-grade athletics program to the Farmington school system. Terry Walton presented his appraisal and review of the proposed ninth-grade athletics program, but he had mixed feelings about reinstating the program. He felt it was greatly needed but should be done for all sports and not just one.
Reorganizing Farmington’s city government after it became a third class city was the topic of discussion at the board of aldermen meeting. The mayor would go from a two-year term to a four-year term, with candidates for that position required to be at least 30 years of age. Aldermen became councilmen and had to be re-elected to that position. The city marshal would not become chief of police and the city attorney would be an elected position. The city would have to restructure the police department as well.
Farmington’s winter swim team consisted of Denise Coplin, Shelly Clark, Dan Archer, Cord Hoyt, Guy Roberts, Bree Owens, Tiffany Hoyt, Lori Barnard, Rosy Herath, Bindi Herath, Darla Williams, Dawn Stanton, Nancy Wisdom, and Coach Dana Williams.
50 Years – 1970
Two robberies of Farmington business establishments were discovered. One was Rozier Store Co. on Columbia Street. The intruders entered the business during the night and stole approximately 150 suits. Two riding garden-style tractors were also taken from the lot of Farm Equipment Co., at the corner of Karsch Boulevard and Potosi Streets.
The acquisition of a 1,900-acre tract of land less than 10 miles from Farmington for future development of a planned residential and possible industrial community was made known. Jerry Kaiser and David Moulton of Kaiser-Moulton, Inc., St. Louis, announced the purchase of the land located in Ste. Genevieve County midway between US-67 and new Interstate 55. Entrance to the region was approximately 10 miles from the junction of US-67, 32 and OO in Farmington and 12 miles from the 32 and I-55 exchange near Zell.
The Westmoore Apartments, a new phase of the Homelife program in Farmington, was opened. They were efficiency one-bedroom apartments available on a life-lease basis for those wishing to become part of the retirement program. It was opened in 1962 and in 1970 had 115 senior residents. Those who leased apartments in this new development were assured of lifetime nursing care when and if needed and meals could be prepared by residents or taken in the dining room.
60 Years – 1960
The Suburban Furniture Company, owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Greif of Farmington and located on Highway 67, was completely destroyed by fire. A first hand observer stated that the fire had evidently been caused by the explosion of the small gas ceiling furnace used in the wareroom, which had previously been installed. The Greifs planned to rebuild and have opened a temporary store stocked with merchandise in the corner of the E.C. Robinson Building in Farmington.
William Dicus was elected president of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce at the luncheon held at the Lutheran School. Dicus succeeded Dr. George Watkins. Dicus had served as vice-president for the past year.
Employees of The Trimfoot Company received their share of the annual profits in two dollar bills for a total of 33,977.86 being paid to 478 employees with more than one year of service.
The 1960 Knightettes were Trina Faries, Kay Ruble, Martha Crites, Beulah Harrington, Bonnie Hunt, Barbara Botkin, Nelma Becker, Mary Becker, Beth Stanfield, Pat Wilson, Sue Botkin, Mary Anna Rickus and Mrs. Nash, coach.
For one issue, Twins of the Week became Triplets of the Week. Featured were Mary, Karen and Susan Pickinpaugh, the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Ira Pickinpaugh of Doe Run.
70 Years – 1950
Farmington beef prices in 1950: ground beef, 55 cents per pound, Porterhouse steaks, 99 cents per pound.
By reason of an impressive record of early-season victories and the consensus opinion among coaches, Coach Troy Lingle’s Farmington Knights team were seeded first in the annual basketball tournament that was held during the Christmas holidays. Coaches and representatives of the 16 high school basketball teams met at the Farmington High School to arrange the games to be played. The eight teams seeded for the tourney were Farmington, Ironton, Desloge, Esther, Doe Run, Frankclay, Bonne Terre and Irondale. Drawings were then held for Belgrade St. Mary’s, Lesterville, Centerville, Steelville, Fredericktown, Marquand and Bismarck to decide which of the first eight teams they would play.
Santa arrived in St. Francois County via the railroad, as his reindeer were being overhauled to make ready for the Christmas trip. Santa got off the train at the Ritz Theatre where he met all the kiddies and then gave them a free show that lasted about an hour. Then on their way out, each one received a special treat of candy furnished by the Kiwanis Club and a cup of Pepsi.
Bill Hall, son of Mrs. Paul Burks of Farmington left for El Toro, California, after being recalled to the US Marie Corps. Bill served three years in World War II and was stationed overseas in the Pacific.
Earl Wigger arrived safely in Korea. The son of Mrs. Raymond Orrick of Route One, Earl was a member of 71st Ordinance Depot Company, United States Army.
