DAYS GONE BY

The acquisition of a 1,900-acre tract of land less than 10 miles from Farmington for future development of a planned residential and possible industrial community was made known. Jerry Kaiser and David Moulton of Kaiser-Moulton, Inc., St. Louis, announced the purchase of the land located in Ste. Genevieve County midway between US-67 and new Interstate 55. Entrance to the region was approximately 10 miles from the junction of US-67, 32 and OO in Farmington and 12 miles from the 32 and I-55 exchange near Zell.

The Westmoore Apartments, a new phase of the Homelife program in Farmington, was opened. They were efficiency one-bedroom apartments available on a life-lease basis for those wishing to become part of the retirement program. It was opened in 1962 and in 1970 had 115 senior residents. Those who leased apartments in this new development were assured of lifetime nursing care when and if needed and meals could be prepared by residents or taken in the dining room.

60 Years – 1960