DAYS GONE BY

■ First Lieutenant Michael Hulsey was promoted to this rank and received his new insignia pin from his father Colonel Alvin Hulsey.

■ Glenda Seegars gave the oath of office to those who were elected. Dick Dugal, Norman Depper, Floyd Hager and Mrs. Helen Antoine were all sworn in.

■ Progress was made on the new Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan building. The location was under the watchful eye of every civic-minded citizen of Farmington since construction of the new facility was announced.

■ The Farmington news media were presented special certificates from the Farmington I.O.O.F. Lodge. The certificates were given for the “interest the news media has shown in the betterment of all forms of social and community life.” Certificates were given to Harry Denman, editor of Farmington News; James R. Roberts, owner of radio station KREI; Mrs. Marie Stewart, editor of the Farmington Press; and Dean Danieley.

■ Work was underway for a new quarter-mile racing track at the County Fairgrounds between Flat River and Farmington. Auto racing would be a weekly feature under a lease from the fair board. Bob Greif and Ron Thurman, both of Farmington, negotiated a five-year lease for the fairgrounds racetrack with an option to renew.

60 Years – 1960