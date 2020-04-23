DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ The Nan Weber Garden Club awarded “Yard of the Month” to the lawn of Farmington’s Memorial Methodist Church.
■ The nation prepared for the 20th anniversary of Earth Day, April 22nd. The University of Missouri wants Missourians to be more aware of their environment.
■ The Knightettes Track Team had individuals like Christy Eaves who won three individuals and ran on Farmington’s successful 4X200 relay team. Bobbi Johnson won two events and took fifth place in another competition. The Knightettes were not to be caught as they finished the 9-team meet with 128 points.
■ Instead of writing book reports, Helen McDaniel’s fourth grade class at Franklin Elementary made book floats. Students participating were Daniel Spangler, Dan Sullivan, Aaron Fadler, Crystal Compton, Corey LaRose, Melissa Gazaway, Joshua Koenig, Jennifer Jarrell, Jason Romines, Allison Johnson, and Brooke Wigger.
■ Reverend Delbert Allen and his wife Faye celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with an anniversary celebration open to everyone.
■ The first annual Little Miss Knight Line drew a crowd to the Truman Auditorium where a total of 21 lovelies participated in the pageant. The crown went to Myranda Starkey, daughter of David and Katy Starkey. First runner-up was Tabitha Schnurbusch, daughter of Scott and Aita Schnurbusch. Second runner-up was Maridee Lawson and Allison Eller. Maridee was the daughter of Beth Lawson. Allison was the daughter of Gary and Phyllis Eller.
40 Years – 1980
■ Jennifer Cleve and Brent Lundstrom were chosen Miss and Master Farmington at the pageant presented by the Beta Sigma Phi, Ritual of Jewels Sorority. Kimberly Middleton was first runner-up, Kelli Cash, second runner-up. Ms. Farmington was the 4 ½ year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Cleve.
■ The delegation of St. Francois County Democrats elected to attend the District 10 and Missouri State Democratic conventions went committed to the re-nomination of President Jimmy Carter. Delegates were Mel Weems, Tom Ray, Sally Sullivan, Bob Ward, Marguerite Day, Ruth Ann Culton, David Mayhugh and Shirley Williford.
■ An idea to establish a police academy on the Mineral Area Campus was given the go ahead and area law enforcement was supportive of the idea.
■ Newly elected officials of the city of Farmington were sworn into office at the regular meeting of the board of aldermen. The oath of office was given to K.C. Weber, city collector; Floyd Hager, mayor; Van Detring, alderman; San Combs, alderman; Fred Barnes, alderman; and George Shaw, alderman.
■ Sally Sullivan portrayed the role of Mrs. Hazel Morelock in the drama production “Rest Assured.” Jeff Pautz played her husband and Jessica and Marion Folkemer played the roles of her daughters.
50 Years – 1970
■ First Lieutenant Michael Hulsey was promoted to this rank and received his new insignia pin from his father Colonel Alvin Hulsey.
■ Glenda Seegars gave the oath of office to those who were elected. Dick Dugal, Norman Depper, Floyd Hager and Mrs. Helen Antoine were all sworn in.
■ Progress was made on the new Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan building. The location was under the watchful eye of every civic-minded citizen of Farmington since construction of the new facility was announced.
■ The Farmington news media were presented special certificates from the Farmington I.O.O.F. Lodge. The certificates were given for the “interest the news media has shown in the betterment of all forms of social and community life.” Certificates were given to Harry Denman, editor of Farmington News; James R. Roberts, owner of radio station KREI; Mrs. Marie Stewart, editor of the Farmington Press; and Dean Danieley.
■ Work was underway for a new quarter-mile racing track at the County Fairgrounds between Flat River and Farmington. Auto racing would be a weekly feature under a lease from the fair board. Bob Greif and Ron Thurman, both of Farmington, negotiated a five-year lease for the fairgrounds racetrack with an option to renew.
60 Years – 1960
■ Junior Leaders of Unity & Independence clubs of the U & I 4-H club are Bonnie Leist, Tom Laws, Bob Kollmeyer, Richard Cleve, and Roselea Moore and also Barbara Hill.
■ Glenda Hopkins who attended Farmington High School was the St. Francois County winner in the Nursing Education Scholarship Competition. Her application was considered with other applicants in the county, such as Ruth Ann Herbst, Verna Marie Short, Karen Gayle Griffin, Rita Kay Bunte, and Shirley Degonia.
■ Missouri Natural Gas held their open house at their new facility located at 119 E. Columbia St.
■ A building owned by B. H. Jennings collapsed. The building was located on South Henry and adjoining the bar known as “The Place,” which also received slight damage as a result of the accident. The building was damaged in a windstorm about three weeks earlier when high winds lifted the east end of the roof and loosened rafters and joints.
■ Miss Alma Steiner, first grade teacher at the Doe Run School for 25 years, retired. The community planned a program and a reception for her.
70 Years – 1950
■ With the city cleaning up the long familiar city dump on Quarry Street in east Farmington, it will be closed and eliminated as a dumping ground. The mayor said work on the area would contribute greatly to the value of property near the old dumping ground, in addition to ridding the city of an eyesore and a nuisance from a sanitation viewpoint.
■ Mail would begin being delivered in Farmington residential districts on a once-a-day basis.
■ Etta May Murphy, 43-year-old Farmington woman whose body was found in the Plain View Lake of Ed Zimmer’s — located east of Farmington — died from apparent drowning.
■ A 25-year-old automobile (1925 Studebaker Phaeton) driven by a 19-year-old airman stopped in Farmington for car repairs after it developed clutch problems. Pfc. LeVerne Moldrem of the US Air Force was headed home to Wisconsin. The car averaged 40 miles per hour on his journey.
■ The Butler Bothers store located in the Karsch Building formerly occupied by Kroger’s held a grand opening. The store carried women’s clothes, men’s work clothes, infant’s and children’s clothing and piece goods. It also featured a gift department.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!