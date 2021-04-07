DAYS GONE BY

Kenneth Pratte came away a winner in the only city wide race on Farmington’s Municipal Ballot edging out his opponent James Freer. Pratte pulled off the victory with absentee ballots. He and Freer deadlocked at 766 votes each when all four wards were counted. But 44 absentee ballots were just double the number cast in favor of Freer.

This was the first time in modern history, possibly ever, that Farmington elected a City Attorney. In the past it was a position that was by mayoral appointment with consent of the Board of Aldermen.

Farmington High School students: J.C. Huddleston, Brian McNamara, David Paul, Greg Cancelada and David Grant appeared on the KSDK Show “News quiz 5” hosted by Cliff St. James. This was a monthly show that schools matched wits on current affairs.

50 Years – 1971

I a rather light voter turnout, Dr. Douglas K. Ross was elected Mayor of Farmington. Dr. Ross nearly doubled the vote on three other opponents: Norman Depper, Berl Powers, and former mayor Orville Woodard.

Officer Candidate Larry Nelms, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Osman of Farmington, reported to the Aviation Officer Candidate School for flight training at the Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Florida.