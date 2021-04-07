DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1991
Members of various Girl Scout troops in Farmington planted trees at the elementary schools in town. The tree planting ceremony was part of their 1991 service project entitled “Branching Out Earth Matters.” The trees were donated by the Girl Scout Council and the mulch provided by Country Mart. Troops that participated were Brownie troops 2919, 2937, 2905; Junior troops were 548, 2574 and Daisy troops.
Several different workers were in downtown Farmington sprucing up the looks of downtown.
Nine students from the Farmington Middle School were able to take the ACT tests along with the high school students. The students were introduced to geometry, trigonometry and fared well. The group scored equal or above some of the high school students. The nine students were Josh Wright, Mary K. Marler, Janna Bates, Jason Lacy, Brandi Tinney, Rebecca Roth, Corey Winch, Elizabeth Cox and Joshua Combs.
The Farmington City Council gave approval to a special permit application for an adult day care center, according to Administrative Assistant Allen Mackley of Mineral Area Regional Medical Center.
40 Years – 1981
Beth James and David Peek starred in the production of “Mouse Trap.” This play was presented at the Middle School Auditorium by the Farmington High School Drama Guild. The play was directed by Stacie Moss. Other members of the cast were: Denny Downs, Lisa Rich, Greg Nichols, Mary White, Joey Johnson, and Ed Rich.
Kenneth Pratte came away a winner in the only city wide race on Farmington’s Municipal Ballot edging out his opponent James Freer. Pratte pulled off the victory with absentee ballots. He and Freer deadlocked at 766 votes each when all four wards were counted. But 44 absentee ballots were just double the number cast in favor of Freer.
This was the first time in modern history, possibly ever, that Farmington elected a City Attorney. In the past it was a position that was by mayoral appointment with consent of the Board of Aldermen.
Farmington High School students: J.C. Huddleston, Brian McNamara, David Paul, Greg Cancelada and David Grant appeared on the KSDK Show “News quiz 5” hosted by Cliff St. James. This was a monthly show that schools matched wits on current affairs.
50 Years – 1971
I a rather light voter turnout, Dr. Douglas K. Ross was elected Mayor of Farmington. Dr. Ross nearly doubled the vote on three other opponents: Norman Depper, Berl Powers, and former mayor Orville Woodard.
Officer Candidate Larry Nelms, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Osman of Farmington, reported to the Aviation Officer Candidate School for flight training at the Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Florida.
Pearl Stroud and Doran Stroud were installed Worth High Priestess and Watchman of Shepherds in an Opan Installation of Officers of the Bethlehem Shrine No. 22, Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem at the Marcus Masonic Hall in Fredericktown.
60 Years – 1969
City election results were: Mayor, Orville Woodard; Police Judge, Grover Norman; City Marshal, Edward Saling; Alderman 1st Ward, James Plummer; 2nd Ward, Earl Kassabaum; 3rd Ward, Willis Harrington; 4th Ward, Marvin Meyer; School election, Dr. F.R. Crouch.
W. C. Henry, a former employee for thirty years of the R.C. Robinson Lumber Company, serving as manager, was now business solicitor and general assistant, representing the area, Farmington, Flat River and Bonne Terre.
Sunny, but cold and windy weather prevailed as the Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce staged its annual Easter egg hunt for the community children.
Despite the weather, a large crowd showed up for the event. Eggs were hidden with silver dollars and prizes were given to children.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Lacey observed their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house held by their children for family and friends.
70 Years – 1959
Baby of the Week was Terry Colen Kollmeyer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Kollmeyer of Farmington. The mother was the former Lorene overall and the paternal grandparents are the Frank Kollmeyers.
A damage suit charging Missouri Pacific Railroad with carelessness and negligence in the death of Marvin Chamberlain, former chief deputy sheriff. Chamberlain was killed when he was enrout to Doe Run to serve papers.
Farmington and St. Francois County lost one of the finest and most respected citizens when Judge J.H. Orten passed away at his home being 96 years, 13 days old. He was born March 17, 1855.
Paul Paulsen, superintendent of Farmington’s Rice Stix Shirt Factory, No. 25 announced a large plant expansion program which gave the local factory an additional 6100 square feet of floor space.