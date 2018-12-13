30 Years - 1988
Krekeler’s Best Regards Gifts and Cards Shop held its grand opening celebration. The store is located next door to Krekeler’s Jewelry Store on Columbia Street. The store features over 10,000 cards for all occasions and a wide variety of gifts.
A Farmington couple reported the theft of a washer and dryer from a storage rental in Farmington. The value of the set was not known at time of this article.
The owner of EZ Rentals told authorities that the business had been the site of two previous break-ins in the past.
Farmington High School students were jailed in the McJail to raise money for Project Graduation.
A 42 year old Farmington man was arrested for allegedly flourishing a shot gun at Farmington police officers who were responding to a call. According to police reports they were called to Carriage Manor Trailer court to handle a domestic issue.
Officers report that the man was intoxicated and incoherent. The suspect went inside the residence and returned a few moments later with a 12-gauge shot gun.
The suspect was arrested without incident.
40 Years - 1978
The Farmington Fire Department was called to the Knob Lick Mobile Station when a Mayflower moving van caught fire. The van was in the shop for the repair of a flat tire when the driver Eddie Clark noticed smoke coming from the bed of the truck. The vehicle was moved away from the pumps and eventually burned. All the cargo in the van was destroyed.
Auto theft charges against Norman Matthews who also faced federal bank robbery charges were dropped without prejudice in Magistrate Court when the Prosecuting Attorney’s office decided to enter a “nolle prosequi” plea.
The action placed a hold on any local action against Matthews, however, the charge could be re-filed at any time. Assistant Prosecutor Tom Ray represented the state, and based on the reported lack of evidence from the FBI the action was taken.
50 Years - 1968
The following new teachers were welcomed into the Farmington School District: Mary Roberts, Candy Walton, Jon Gimmy, Phyllis Dickenson, Ron Jack, Opal McFarland, Verla Malmstrom, Joan Brenon and Eunice Oliver.
Nancy Cozean, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hugo Cozean, Sr., had the lead part in “Hello, from Bertha, a television production at Stephens College, where she is a senior. Ms. Cozean had also been in the Stephens productions of “Coy with a Cart,” “Riders to the Sea: and “Oklahoma.”
She was also on the senior key committee, a member of Campus Sing and a broadcaster for KWWC-FM, the Stephens radio station.
Union Electric Company of Missouri, at a public hearing held prior to the regularly scheduled City Council meeting, received approval to proceed with plans to enlarge the Union Electric substation on Perrine Road.
Downtown Farmington merchants, who were disturbed at the large loss sustained by Otto Lerche’s Firestone met to discuss what could be done to protect other businesses. They were interested in banding together to hire a night watchman to walk the business section.
The hiring of another policeman, the purchase of a walkie talkie for use by the patrolling policeman and using an unmarked patrol car were methods decided upon to be used to help the situation when the police committee chairman met with the Mayor, police chief, and a representative merchant.
60 Years - 1958
Wreckage of a twin engine plane that crashed north of Libertyville was strewn over an area of several hundred feet. Snow started falling shortly after the crash and made the spotting of the plane difficult from the air. The plane crashed on the Lindell McDaniel farm just over the county line in Ste. Genevieve County.
The two men in the plane were killed and they were both from Illinois. Killed was Clinton Heiligeastein and Eugene Luhr.
In a hands raised vote members of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce went on record as favoring action by the Board of Aldermen toward establishment of a city-owned airport. The vote came to a conclusion of an address by Jack Filla, manager of the Ozark Flying Service, with headquarters at the Farmington Airport. Filla a member of the Missouri Pilots Association stated that the goal of the association was to get a lighted all-weather landing strip in every town of 2000 or more population in the state.
Mr. Filla credited Harry Peterson, owner of the airport property with much foresight for seeing the need for and establishing the airport several year prior.
