DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1991
The population in Farmington swelled to 11,598 in 1990. The city had enjoyed a growth rate of 40 percent since 1980, and city officials were thrilled with the figures.
Several unopposed races on the April 2 ballot were City Attorney James Freer and City Treasurer Barbara Oder. The city council incumbents all had opposition — Lindell Kennon in Ward 1, David Holman in Ward 2, Bill Matthews in Ward 3, and Ed Knight in Ward 4. Their challengers were Dan Reagan and James Slough, Jr. in Ward 1; Ronald Stevens in Ward 2; George Bright in Ward 3 and Billy Brannon in Ward 4.
The Farmington School Board race included incumbents Bob Satterhwaite and Florence Bone, both of whom filed for re-election, along with Jerry Sullivan who filed for one of the spots.
Postage rates increased to 25 cents per letter and single postcards increased to 19 cents each.
Dr. Kayla Stroup, president of Southeast Missouri State University, congratulated Kevin E. Limbaugh of Farmington on graduating with honors at the winter commencement. He graduated cum laude while completing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in finance and economics.
40 Years – 1981
Official notice was served to some 162 employees at Farmington State Hospital that their jobs would be cut, and they would be laid off. The layoffs are due to the fiscal cutback ordered by Gov. Christopher S. Bond. The cutback that was announced affected and totally eliminated youth services and the school; cut back the Alcohol and Drug Treatment program; totally eliminated the patient and professional library; and eliminated the dental clinic and eye clinic.
Paul Will and Kevin Ammons, two firemen with the Farmington Fire Department, were injured while fighting a stubborn house fire at the corner of North Henry and Patterson streets in Farmington. Both suffered smoke inhalation and burns of the throat. Farmington Fire Department spokesman said the firefighters spent more than seven hours in the bitter cold in an effort to prevent the fire from spreading to another nearby house on Patterson Street.
Cheerleaders for St. Paul’s Lutheran School Giants were Charlene Ward, Sheila Ratcliff, Leann Ramsey, Julie Ross, Marsha Revoir, Donna Atkins and Karen Schifferdecker.
An assortment of drugs were taken in a burglary of the Medical Arts Pharmacy in Farmington. Drugs such as Demeral, Valium, Percadan, Tulunal and Ririlin were taken.
Cynthia Sue Brooks, 13-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Brooks, entered the 1981 Miss Missouri T.E.E.N. Pageant held in St. Louis.
50 Years – 1971
In a final report for 1971, the budget was trimmed of requests by more than $100,000 to a figure of $630,894. According to Judge Elliott Straughan, counties are not allowed deficit spending, and because of this, numerous legitimate requests were struck from the final budget. Public welfare and health service costs were trimmed slightly. $31,801 was trimmed from Sheriff Ken Buckley’s request of $125,801. The sheriff’s office was finally allowed a budget of $94,000, less than the $97,000 approved in 1970.
The University of Missouri Curators named Farmington High School students Nancy Ketring, Charlotte King and Wayne Arenz as “Freshmen Scholars.” The three seniors were offered a full waiver of the incidental fee at any one of the university’s four campuses.
A total of 80 years’ service was celebrated in a ceremony at the Co.D, 1140th Engineer Battalion of Farmington. Recognized for their years of service with the 20-year service medal were First Sergeant Robert G. Vogelsang, Platoon Sergeant Donald L. Lewis, Sergeant First Class William K. Fite, and Staff Sargent Malcolm Buscher.
60 Years – 1961
A capacity crowd of nearly 300 attended the annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet, with Dan Devine, head football coach of the Orange Bowl champion University of Missouri Tigers, serving as spokesperson. William Dicus was installed as president for 1961. H. Lee Wichman was installed as vice-president; Cecil Hulsey, treasurer; and Mrs. Ronnie Hibbits, secretary. Awards were given with Claude Cain receiving a wristwatch for having been chosen the outstanding senior citizen in Farmington for 1960.
The U.S. 67 gap between Farmington and Fredericktown was completed in 1962.
Mrs. Wm Tanner, the former Miss Lee Ann Swink, was named the 1961 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow at Farmington High School. She received the highest score on a written examination on homemaking knowledge and attitudes taken by graduating seniors in her school. She also became the candidate for the state Homemaker of Tomorrow award that was announced in March.
The fire department was called out to extinguish a fire in the hallway of the Farmers Bank Building owned by R. S. Roberts. The fire started in the stairway wall and was under control before much damage occurred.
70 Years – 1951
The Route 3 farm home of Mr. and Mrs. John O’Sullivan was completely destroyed by fire with the occupants barely escaping with the clothes on their backs. The home was known as the Rev. J.C. Shannon homestead. Rev. Shannon was a pioneer Methodist circuit rider who came to Missouri from Tennessee in the early days.
Jean Graham, America’s loveliest young pianist, presented a recital at the Farmington High School auditorium. Ms. Graham, a remarkable young artist, began playing the piano at age 5.
St. Francois County, under a plan announced by the Conservation Commission, would receive over 1,000 pounds of seed to be used largely for erosion control and wildlife cover. The seed was distributed in 10-pound bags at the rate of one bag per farm. It was a mixture of sericea lespedeza and reed canary grass, both of which have been found excellent for erosion control and wildlife plantings.
Bill Monroe, together with his “Blue Grass Boys,” performed their old-time hymns and music at the Ritz Theatre in Farmington. Bill Monroe was on the Grand Old Opry for 10 years and made his “Blue Grass Boys famous.