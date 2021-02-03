DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1991

The population in Farmington swelled to 11,598 in 1990. The city had enjoyed a growth rate of 40 percent since 1980, and city officials were thrilled with the figures.

Several unopposed races on the April 2 ballot were City Attorney James Freer and City Treasurer Barbara Oder. The city council incumbents all had opposition — Lindell Kennon in Ward 1, David Holman in Ward 2, Bill Matthews in Ward 3, and Ed Knight in Ward 4. Their challengers were Dan Reagan and James Slough, Jr. in Ward 1; Ronald Stevens in Ward 2; George Bright in Ward 3 and Billy Brannon in Ward 4.

The Farmington School Board race included incumbents Bob Satterhwaite and Florence Bone, both of whom filed for re-election, along with Jerry Sullivan who filed for one of the spots.

Postage rates increased to 25 cents per letter and single postcards increased to 19 cents each.

Dr. Kayla Stroup, president of Southeast Missouri State University, congratulated Kevin E. Limbaugh of Farmington on graduating with honors at the winter commencement. He graduated cum laude while completing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in finance and economics.

40 Years – 1981