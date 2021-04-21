DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1991
Rebekah Mason of Farmington High School was selected by education officials to attend the 1991 Missouri Scholars Academy. The academy is a three week program held at the University of Missouri Columbia.
Craftwell and Dunnright Shoe Repair held its grand opening at Maple Valley Center. The store specialized in shoe and boot repair, dye work, purse repair, leather coat and letter jacket sewing.
Pizza Inn opened stores in Flat River and Farmington. Farmington’s Pizza Inn was located at 612 Walmart Plaza.
Throw a challenge her way and Sarah Cassidy would grab it and conquer it and then ask for more. She was not just any teacher — she was named The Community Teachers Association Teacher of the Year in Farmington. She was an excellent and professional teacher,” said Farmington High School Principal Charles Carleton, “She kept current and abreast of new developments in education. Mr. Carleton was quite proud that she received this award.” Sarah was a business teacher at Farmington High School and was presented the award at the CTA spring banquet.
40 Years – 1981
Senior citizens over the age of 60 were eligible to participate in a Nutrition Meal Service that would begin in May. Until a modern facility could be built the meals would be served five days per week at the Masonic Temple on Columbia Street. Due to limitations only 75 meals were served daily. There was no fee for the meal, but donations were accepted. They were made possible by the Southeast Missouri Area on Aging and the St. Francois County Nutrition Center in Flat River.
The Farmington City Council temporarily settled a dispute over the collection of solid waste by accepting the recommendations of the Sanitation Committee to offer contracts to all trash haulers currently operating in the city and giving the haulers 10 days in which to sign. A dispute over trash collections erupted around a proposal that the city contract with a single hauler instead of the several contractors who now operate in Farmington.
A special committee was appointed to study the need for repairs to Farmington Middle School with school board president, Herb Sheets, putting the emphasis on the safety factor. The voters had previously defeated a $2 million bond issue intended for the construction of a new meddle school.
50 Years – 1971
The first and second grade children of Busiek School — together with Principal Wm Garrett, Mrs. Hafner, Mrs. Dunaway and Mrs. K.C. Weber — planted trees in observance of Arbor Day to form a hedge on the school grounds.
With a total of 111 points, Farmington High School won first place in the DeSoto quadrangular track and field meet. Three Farmington school records were set when Salmon, Ragsdale, Bannister, and Hardesty covered the 880 yard relay course in 1:36.0 minutes.
Retired banker Cleland Wendell Dearing, formerly of United Bank of Farmington, passed away. Mr. Dearing was named president of United Bank of Farmington in 1953 and served in that capacity until his retirement in 1964.
Twenty-seven Farmington High School students and sponsors went to Cape Girardeau for the presentation of awards for the 15th annual Science Fair.
Mark Bollinger’s project, “Transistors as Switches,” received a first-place ribbon, a pin and a full 1-year scholarship to Cape Girardeau.
Wayne Arenz’s project, “Synthesis of Amino Acids,” received a second-place ribbon and pin. He also received a wish award for his placement in senior biochemistry.
60 Years – 1961
Bill Cooper purchased the Derby Refining Company station and the A & W Root Beer stand located at the northern section of Farmington 67 By-Pass. Cooper has operated a filling station in this area for several years being a successful Farmington businessman. Alva Vandergriff, who was the franchised dealer in the St. Francois County for M.F.A. gasoline and oil products, assumed operation of the MFA Service Station at the intersection of US-67 by-pass and North Washington. Vandergriff in the past distributed bulk MFA products throughout the county under the name of Vandergriff’s MFO Oil Co., which was a business he continued.
George Banta, a finalist in last year’s Drivers’ Road-E-O, placed first in the annual Junior Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event which was held on the Heck’s Foodliner parking lot. Bob Weston of Farmington placed second, and Kenny Hammack of Bonne Terre finished in third.
70 Years – 1951
The Memorial Methodist Church presented Gary Knowles and Miss Phyllis Dale in a due-piano concert at the Farmington High School Auditorium.
Gierse Cleaners, in cooperation with Smith Cleaners, brought the dramatic episodes of the “Family Doctor” over radio station KREI every Monday night. This was a true-to-life series taken from the personal experiences of a greatly beloved and respected family doctor who was a physician to the bodies, minds and souls of his patients.
Children of the Week were Barney and Kay Siemers, children of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Siemers of North Henry Street, Farmington.
One of Farmington’s most prominent business executives, Earle F. Potter, president and general manager of Missouri Natural Gas Company, passed away suddenly at the Marvin Roberts Barber Shop. Mr. Potter had spent the day at the office and then went by the barber shop after work. Mr. Potter came to Farmington in 1936 to assume full management of all the properties of the Missouri Natural Gas Company throughout southeast Missouri.