DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1991

Rebekah Mason of Farmington High School was selected by education officials to attend the 1991 Missouri Scholars Academy. The academy is a three week program held at the University of Missouri Columbia.

Craftwell and Dunnright Shoe Repair held its grand opening at Maple Valley Center. The store specialized in shoe and boot repair, dye work, purse repair, leather coat and letter jacket sewing.

Pizza Inn opened stores in Flat River and Farmington. Farmington’s Pizza Inn was located at 612 Walmart Plaza.

Throw a challenge her way and Sarah Cassidy would grab it and conquer it and then ask for more. She was not just any teacher — she was named The Community Teachers Association Teacher of the Year in Farmington. She was an excellent and professional teacher,” said Farmington High School Principal Charles Carleton, “She kept current and abreast of new developments in education. Mr. Carleton was quite proud that she received this award.” Sarah was a business teacher at Farmington High School and was presented the award at the CTA spring banquet.

40 Years – 1981