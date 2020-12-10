DAYS GONE BY

The Farmington Chamber of Commerce’s big Christmas promotion was underway as Santa Claus officially made it to town and greeted his admiring fans at the courthouse. The promotion also provided some lucky person to receive a free turkey or free bicycle. Farmington merchants gave away eight children’s bicycles and 16 big turkeys.

The Farmington Knights entered the basketball tournament hoping to seek their first victory, however they were beaten by the Arcadia Valley Tigers.

Twins of the week were Lorraine and Loretta Bowyer, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Bowyer. The twins went on to be the wives of Al Plummer and Harold Clanin.

70 Years – 1950

Results of one finance campaign and partial results of another were made public indicating the people of St. Francois County are continuing their generous support of worthy causes.

Almost $1000 was contributed by the people of Farmington during a recently finance drive by the Salvation Army. Funds were being raised for the Presbyterian Orphanage of Farmington.

Ad in the paper: The Farmington Press was looking to engage a number of additional personal news correspondents. Areas needed were Hurryville, Route Three, Libertyville and Iron Mountain.