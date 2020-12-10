DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
The Farmington Kiwanis Club kicked off its Christmas tree sales with Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan buying the first tree. Representatives of Ozarks Federal and Kiwanis were Ron Stevens, John Bird, Don Effrein and Jim Snavely.
Mayor Michael O’Brien read a proclamation honoring the Farmington Knights football team for their efforts during the season. The 8-5 Knights made it to the state Class 4A semi-final game before losing to eventual champion Sumner. In the final poll of the year, the Knights were ranked third among state Class 4A schools.
Over $1,500 worth of merchandise and services were auctioned off to the public with the money collected going to the Farmington United Fund.
The Farmington United Fund is an organization sponsored by the Press-Advertiser and several local businesses and civic groups. The fund set a goal of $15,000 to be raised during the Christmas season to help local needy families. Money raised was disbursed through the Salvation Army, the Ministerial Alliance and St. Vincent DePaul.
Ring the Bells for Christmas for Children was the message spread by Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus during Farmington’s Christmas Parade. The holiday couple’s message was also the parade’s theme. Among the participants in the parade were elves, carolers, the Black Knight Marching Band, bell ringers and Miss Missouri, Sherry Traylor.
40 Years – 1980
Sheriff-elect Ken Buckley stated he had received about 133 applications for positions in the department. He considered the applicants and sent out 32 letters with good and bad news for the applicants.
The inmates who fled the St. Francois County jail were all apprehended and accounted for. They escaped by sawing through the bars of their cells and then cutting themselves out of the facility through a vent grate.
A funeral was held for an auxiliary policeman, Lawton Roberts, from Leadwood. Several policemen were in attendance. Lawton was 41 years old.
The Farmington Industrial Park was signed, sealed and delivered at a gathering held at Long Memorial Hall. Local business and community leaders participated in the official transfer of the industrial park property to the city. Participating in the ceremony were Toby Abernathy, Bill Dunaway, Marvin Hudwalker, Ron Stevens, Ron Short, John Crouch, Stuart Landrum, Jr., Mayor Floyd Hager, Fred Barnes, State Senator Marvin Dinger, Jim Snavely, Dorothy Williams, George Shaw and Bill Krekeler.
50 Years – 1970
Farmington citizens voted on a sewer bond issue to build a new treatment plant and outfall lines for the city of Farmington. The new plant was to relieve the present overloaded plant and allow for the laying of additional pipelines in the southwest part of the city. Natural population growth, the increased number of disposals and the new detergents put a heavy load on the old sewage treatment plant.
St. Francois Lodge #48 I.O.O.F. Farmington held a celebration honoring law enforcement officers. Sheriff Ken Buckley, Farmington Police Chief Floyd Lenz, and Sgt. Herman Barr of the State Highway Patrol were given plaques by Mrs. Cliff Brewster and Mr. Paul Black, noble grant-elect. The members showed their respect for the police and to say thank you.
The Farmington Chamber of Commerce held their final meeting of the year with William Brewer, a former president of the chamber and recently retired manager of the Farmington A & P Store, being the guest speaker.
Littering is a big problem for the county as people are dumping their trash along the county roads in east Doe Run, and other rural county roads. The county court was seeking a solution to this problem and maybe would be a sanitary landfill. Members of the county court checked on possible sites that could be used for the landfill. Members were A.F. Crowntower of the state sanitation department and County Health Nurse Margaret Simpson.
60 Years – 1960
Congested traffic on Highway 67 between the Lead Belt and Farmington was relieved when the new five-mile section of dual highway was opened for public use. This completed another link in the Highway Department’s plans for improved traffic flow from St. Louis to Poplar Bluff on Highway 67.
County Clerk Floyd Becker swore in the Executive Board of the Agricultural Extension Council. Members were Edwin Mount, Mrs. Linus Huitt, Henry Sickman, Mrs. J.B. Griffin, Fred Lewis, Jr., Mrs. John Eaton and Raymond Wann.
The Farmington Chamber of Commerce’s big Christmas promotion was underway as Santa Claus officially made it to town and greeted his admiring fans at the courthouse. The promotion also provided some lucky person to receive a free turkey or free bicycle. Farmington merchants gave away eight children’s bicycles and 16 big turkeys.
The Farmington Knights entered the basketball tournament hoping to seek their first victory, however they were beaten by the Arcadia Valley Tigers.
Twins of the week were Lorraine and Loretta Bowyer, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Bowyer. The twins went on to be the wives of Al Plummer and Harold Clanin.
70 Years – 1950
Results of one finance campaign and partial results of another were made public indicating the people of St. Francois County are continuing their generous support of worthy causes.
Almost $1000 was contributed by the people of Farmington during a recently finance drive by the Salvation Army. Funds were being raised for the Presbyterian Orphanage of Farmington.
Ad in the paper: The Farmington Press was looking to engage a number of additional personal news correspondents. Areas needed were Hurryville, Route Three, Libertyville and Iron Mountain.
One man died and his companion was charged with manslaughter following the collision of their car with a parked bulldozer on Highway 32. The charge of manslaughter was filed by Prosecuting Attorney B. C. Thomlinson in Magistrate Court following the inquest over the deceased victim. If convicted, the man could be charged with a $100 fine and a maximum of five years in the penitentiary.
The final presentation of the Kiwanis Minstrel Show was held with acrobatic dancing by Arlene Mardel of KSDK-TV fame and sleight of hand by Ernie Heldman of St. Louis, television’s master of magic. The acts were scheduled for important spots on tonight’s final performance. The club was raising funds for needy boys and girls with this production.
Playing at the Edwards & Plumlee Theatre was Stewart Granger, Deborah Kerr and Richard Carlson in “King Solomon’s Mines.” Also playing at theaters was “Triple Trouble” with Leo Gorcey and the Bowery Boys, and “Shine on Harvest Moon” with Roy Rogers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!