DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990

■ Fourteen pounds times two (twins) were born at the Farmington Community Hospital in Farmington to Thomas and Teresa Huhman. They were the first twins born since 1989, and the largest delivered at this hospital. Another unusual aspect of this birth was that a procedure called “epidural anesthesia” was used.

■ Gary Whitehead, the new manager of Farmington Pizza Hut, organized a fundraiser along with Wal-Mart and Pepsi Cola to benefit the Presbyterian Home for Children. Still in the planning stages, the fundraiser would create a dollar chain to be stretched from Wal-Mart to Pizza Hut, a distance of one mile. The dollar bills would be rolled into links, with seven bills equaling one foot. At that rate, the distance would be equal to $36,960 — all of which would go to the Presbyterian Home for Children in Farmington. There would also be other events, such as music and games, on that day.