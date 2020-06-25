DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ A special ceremony was held to honor St. Francois firefighters for their outstanding service. They were: Joe Crews, outstanding firefighter; and Mike Grimes, Ray Politte, John Dickerson, Rodney Smith, Rick Lawson, and Eddie Lawson who all received recognition.
■ Ruth and George Hart were $2 million richer when they won the lotto drawing in Farmington. They purchased the ticket from C-Mart. The Hart’s were to receive $211,000 for 20 years.
■ Fourteen pounds times two (twins) were born at the Farmington Community Hospital in Farmington to Thomas and Teresa Huhman. They were the first twins born since 1989, and the largest delivered at this hospital. Another unusual aspect of this birth was that a procedure called “epidural anesthesia” was used.
■ Gary Whitehead, the new manager of Farmington Pizza Hut, organized a fundraiser along with Wal-Mart and Pepsi Cola to benefit the Presbyterian Home for Children. Still in the planning stages, the fundraiser would create a dollar chain to be stretched from Wal-Mart to Pizza Hut, a distance of one mile. The dollar bills would be rolled into links, with seven bills equaling one foot. At that rate, the distance would be equal to $36,960 — all of which would go to the Presbyterian Home for Children in Farmington. There would also be other events, such as music and games, on that day.
■ Shawnna Henson, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Henson, graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications, majoring in radio television. She was employed at the CBS affiliate, KFVS Channel 12, in Cape Girardeau.
40 Years – 1980
■ The children and grandchildren of Mr. and Mrs. James H. Robinson honored them on their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at the United Memorial Methodist Church.
■ St. Francois County Police officials stated that arson and burglary were the causes of the extensive damage done to the home of James “Gene” Reynolds. Neighbors in the area said they saw two people running from the house through a wooded area adjoining the property. The firemen arrived and got the fire under control. It was noticed that the basement back door had been pried open. A cabinet was overturned and the house ransacked. Items missing from the house included rifles and a CB radio.
■ Due to break ins at the Farmington Municipal Pool, measures were taken to protect the pool. A burglar alarm and steel bars on the windows of the upper floor of the building were installed to keep the intruders out. About $300 worth of candy was taken in the burglary and later found hidden in some shrubbery on private property near the pool. The intruders gained entrance to the pool by breaking out a window and climbing through it.
■ Charles Rorex was named the new superintendent of Public Schools for Farmington R-VII School District. Dr. Rorex had over a decade of practical experience as an instructor and had taught in several schools.
50 Years – 1970
■ The ECMO Shrine Club Skeeter Patrol participated in the Moolah Shrine Parade in downtown St. Louis. Patrol members from around this area who participated included Skeeter Patrol Captain Don Cheesebrough and ECMO Shriners President Glenwood Gillam, as well as Jack Miller, Leon Ray, Don Moses, Osea Dominic, Fred Wilson, Jim Anderson, Orie Moses, Frank Moses, Dewey Larmey, Jack King “Tip” Bone and Perry Morris.
■ All three Farmington representatives at Missouri Boys’ State were elected to offices in either city, county or state government. Mike Koppeis, son of Mr. and Mrs. C. E. Koppeis, was elected a ward committeeman; Gary Powell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Powell, was elected a state representative; and David Kinnard, son of the Reverend and Mrs. W. Cannon Kinnard, was elected chief of police of his community.
■ Judges of the St. Francois County Court were presented with keys for two 1970 two-ton trucks. These new trucks were to be used by the county highway department, replacing two 1967 vehicles that were traded in. Bill Cleve, Judge Elliott “Red” Straughan, Jeff Matkin and Associate Judge Emmett Shelley were present for the presentation of the keys.
■ Mr. and Mrs. George Horton of Farmington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house held at the VFW Hall in Farmington. The couple was married at the First Baptist Church in Farmington.
60 Years – 1960
■ Perry H. Morris, well known resident of St. Francois County, authorized the newspaper to announce that he would be a candidate for sheriff on the Democratic ticket.
■ Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt (Eleanor) was a guest of honor and speaker at the fifth annual fundraising dinner sponsored by the St. Francois County Democratic Club.
■ After many months of planning and work, Dicus Prescription Drugs of Farmington had its grand opening, marking the completion of an extensive remodeling and expansion program of their store. The store was enlarged to twice its size.
■ An open house was held for the new Doe Run Park Community House. Visitors were invited to attend with refreshments served. The building was 24 x 60 feet and well situated in Doe Run Park.
■ Playing at the Ritz was “Who Was that Lady?” starring Tony Curtis, Dean Martin and Janet Leigh.
70 Years – 1950
■ Dr. Emmett F. Hoctor was congratulated by S. E. Powers, business manager of the state hospital, who was presented with a combination cabinet television set that was given to him by his fellow hospital employees on his completion of 25 years as superintendent.
■ Mayor Morris had the honor of tolling the Liberty Bell replica during its appearance in Farmington. The replica was one of 52 cast in France as nearly like the original as was humanly possible, except that the crack was painted on the back side of the replica.
■ J. C. Zolman opened a Multiple Signs and Display Service in town. For the first time in the area, he introduced a complete silk screen service for making show cards, banners, signs and similar printed material.
■ W. L. Hedges of St. Louis purchased Jackson’s Market on North Washington Street in Farmington. The store was purchased from C. S. Jackson of Annapolis.
