DAYS GONE BY

Members of the building committee, the pastor and the assistant to the bishop were on hand for the groundbreaking of the Memorial Methodist Church’s new third unit to be an addition to the present sanctuary. The new building will contain classrooms, a fellowship hall, kitchen and dining room facilities. It was constructed to the east of the completed units, fronting on North Street.

Taylor Smith Jr. and David L. Colson, both attorneys of Farmington, announced the formation of a partnership for the general practice of law. Mr. Smith was admitted to the practice of law in 1936 and Mr. Colson was admitted to the practice of law in 1955.

70 Years – 1950

Carol Mayerhoffer was crowned Little Miss Farmington at the school carnival, with over 32 other candidates with regal authority, following her crowning by Sammy Thomas. Alternates to the queen were Marilyn Crawford and Nancy Underwood. The queen contest was the feature attraction of the 1950 carnival and the event was witnessed by a packed auditorium of people.

Miss Janet Effrein, a popular 19-year-old college student, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Effrein, who are owners of the Effrein Shoe Store, passed away after a three-day illness. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1949.