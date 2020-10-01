DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
Farmington AMVETS Post 113 donated an American flag to Libertyville School. After the flag-raising ceremony, members of the post visited the children. Members attending were Bob McMillin, Herb Presson, Dale Cook, Gary Sales, Ray Faskell, Bill Stephens, Roy Clark, Jr., Meredita Presson and Janette Quinton of the Ladies Auxiliary were also present for the donation.
Residents of the Mineral Area felt an earthquake that measured 4.6 on the Richter scale and trembled through six states. According to officials at St. Louis University, the epicenter of the earthquake was west of the New Madrid Fault.
The Black Knights Marching Band, under the director of Kurt Bauche, took first place in competition at Sullivan, Missouri. The 117 strong Black Knight band captured first place in the parade competition for Class A bands. They took second place finish in the Field Show competition.
Ozark bus service received $18,000 in funds from the US Department of Transportation. The city of Farmington was the local governmental sponsor of the grant.
Four senior girls from Farmington High School made up the court of homecoming candidates. They were: Amy Eaton and Scott Ross, Rebecca Lawson and Chris Bouchard, Liz Jokerst and Alan Merck and Bobbi Henson and Eric Hill.
40 Years – 1980
Two St. Louis county policemen were in Farmington investigating the Police Athletic League. The PAL was in St. Francois County trying to being their program to this area. The officers were from Internal affairs of the department and were investigating misrepresentation in connection with the PAL program. The Police Athletic League was formed by St. Louis County police officers who wanted to start a sports program for underprivileged kids. After complaints in Jefferson County and Bonne Terre, the two men who were misrepresenting themselves, were arrested by Bonne Terre Police.
Jerry Nesbit, prominent businessman, assumed the presidency of the Presbyterian Home for Children Board of Trustees. Mr. Nesbit served on the board for the past five years and chaired the budget and finance committee prior to assuming the presidency. Nesbit holds a degree in business and did post graduate work in engineering. He was president of Inland Energy and Show-Me Mini Marts.
The Needle Nook officially opened on East Harrison Street.
Confrontation between the Ste. Genevieve Headhunters and the Farmington Knights ended with the Headhunters beating the Knights 15-5 and 15-13. Ste. Genevieve stretched its record to a 6-0 in the Mineral Area Loop and 8-0 overall while the Knighettes were left with a 5-1 League mark and an 8-2 overall state.
50 Years – 1970
William D. Blair, a graduate of the Duke University School of Hospital Administration, began his duties as administrator of Farmington Community Hospital. Mr. Blair succeeds Joe Durham, who resigned.
Petitions containing more than 2,600 names were presented to the St. Francois County Court as a step to bring registered voting to St. Francois County. The petitions were handed to presiding Judge Elliott “Red” Straughan by Ida Karraker, coordinator of the registration drive. If all signatures were found valid, the county clerk would prepare ballots to be used by county voters at the general election. A simple majority was all that was needed at the general election to bring about voter registration prior to the next county election.
Robert and Judith Avery were the parents of the 800th baby delivered at Farmington Community Hospital since its opening on April 26, 1969.
60 Years – 1960
Twins of the week were Jean and June Zimmer, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Zimmer of Ste. Genevieve County.
Dedication ceremonies were held for the new St. Joseph School building with a large crowd of local parishioners and visitors on hand. A long line of elementary school children and members of the Knights of Columbus, formed an honor guard. Archbishop Joseph E. Ritter of St. Louis did the traditional blessing ceremony.
Members of the building committee, the pastor and the assistant to the bishop were on hand for the groundbreaking of the Memorial Methodist Church’s new third unit to be an addition to the present sanctuary. The new building will contain classrooms, a fellowship hall, kitchen and dining room facilities. It was constructed to the east of the completed units, fronting on North Street.
Taylor Smith Jr. and David L. Colson, both attorneys of Farmington, announced the formation of a partnership for the general practice of law. Mr. Smith was admitted to the practice of law in 1936 and Mr. Colson was admitted to the practice of law in 1955.
70 Years – 1950
Carol Mayerhoffer was crowned Little Miss Farmington at the school carnival, with over 32 other candidates with regal authority, following her crowning by Sammy Thomas. Alternates to the queen were Marilyn Crawford and Nancy Underwood. The queen contest was the feature attraction of the 1950 carnival and the event was witnessed by a packed auditorium of people.
Miss Janet Effrein, a popular 19-year-old college student, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Effrein, who are owners of the Effrein Shoe Store, passed away after a three-day illness. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1949.
On an autumn night in October, 1850, a small group of men gathered at the Sons of Temperance Hall in Farmington to form an Odd Fellows lodge. Now the present-day St. Francois Lodge 48 of the I.O.O.F. observed that beginning with a large celebration honoring the 100th anniversary of the organization. Almost 1,000 men have joined the Odd Fellows here to promote their motto of “Brotherly love, friendship and truth.”
Dr. Arthur Reed of St. Louis took over the practice of the late Paul Burks at the office in the Realty Building. Dr. Reed, born and raised in St. Louis, was a graduate of Logan College in Ferguson and took post-graduate work at the Missouri Chiropractic College in St. Louis. Dr. Reed was married to the former Miss Mildred Chapman of Farmington.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!