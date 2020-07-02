DAYS GONE BY

■ The Farmington American Legion baseball team got quite a workout playing the South West Kiwanis ball team to a 13-inning game that ended in a 10-10 tie. The Kiwanis team played about 60 games each season and when they came to Farmington had a record of 23 wins and 7 losses, while the American Legion team had 3 wins and 1 loss.

■ Maurice Harrington was elected and given the oath of office as the new president of the Farmington Lions Club.

■ State Senator Earl Blackwell made a forced crash landing of his airplane while returning to Hillsboro from Jefferson City. The plane was totally demolished in a densely wooded area approximately five miles northwest of Hillsboro. Senator Blackwell suffered a broken leg, as well as other injuries. He dragged himself and his broken leg more than four miles through the dense forest area. He did not reach the airstrip until after daylight and was then taken to the local hospital for treatment.

60 Years – 1960

■ The Doe Run home of Mr. and Mrs. J. Cauley was destroyed by fire and the family was unable to retrieve any of their belongings. There were no injuries, but they lost everything.