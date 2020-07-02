DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ Officials of Mineral Area Regional Medical Center named Cyndi Basler its director of nursing. Basler had worked for the hospital for 21 years. For 10 years she served as assistant nursing director.
■ Summer theatre was alive and well in the Mineral Area as casts and crews prepared for two important productions — “The Hasty Heart” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”
■ Area residents were treated to a holiday celebration by Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 on Independence Day which featured fireworks, refreshments, games, band and rides.
■ Farmington residents Mary and Harold Wallis appeared on an episode of Late Night with David Letterman where their pedigreed Boston terriers performed a “Stupid Pet Trick.” The dogs — named Holly, LuLu and Boo Boo — played tetherball. Mary Wallis said, “They really want to get the ball off the rope, so they jump up to try and knock it down.”
40 Years – 1980
■ Physical and verbal abuse are not things that the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department will tolerate — especially for their process server. One of the deputies was threatened with a butcher knife at a residence when he went to serve a restraining order. Chief Deputy Gene Archer stated that the process server is a middleman and not a party to the accused.
■ City officials called a meeting to explain Farmington’s water situation to the public. Farmington notified its citizens that the level of Radium 226 and 228 were found to be in excess of the maximum allowances. The notification came with the customer’s water bills. The price of correcting the radium problem was not able to be determined, but could cost $500 or $10,000, depending on how many samples that are needed.
■ Handicapped residents of the county no longer had to try to manage the stairs of temporary ramps when they visit the courthouse after a new mechanical lift was installed.
■ Two monk parakeets were stolen from the residence of Michael Thomure. They were valued at $500 each, however Thomure said they were his pets and no amount of money could replace them. He offered a $1,000 reward for their return.
50 Years – 1970
■ The Farmington Swim Team participated in a competitive meet in Cape Girardeau and did very well. The team had several members who received ribbons. Team members participating were Bob Gieringer, Tony Hertz, Marsha Wigger, Barbara Johnson, Janie Stam, Randy Allen, Jeff Williams, Brent Pigg, Keith Winchester, Denny Moyer, Willie Hertz, Joe Eaton, William Bayless, and Keith Head.
■ Farmington Mayor Walter K. Giessing signed a proclamation designating July 18 as Shrine Day in Farmington. A gigantic parade — featuring numerous Shrine organization participants such as Moolah Clowns, horse groups, the Skeeter Patrol and motorcycle patrols — was to be held in Farmington.
■ The Farmington American Legion baseball team got quite a workout playing the South West Kiwanis ball team to a 13-inning game that ended in a 10-10 tie. The Kiwanis team played about 60 games each season and when they came to Farmington had a record of 23 wins and 7 losses, while the American Legion team had 3 wins and 1 loss.
■ Maurice Harrington was elected and given the oath of office as the new president of the Farmington Lions Club.
■ State Senator Earl Blackwell made a forced crash landing of his airplane while returning to Hillsboro from Jefferson City. The plane was totally demolished in a densely wooded area approximately five miles northwest of Hillsboro. Senator Blackwell suffered a broken leg, as well as other injuries. He dragged himself and his broken leg more than four miles through the dense forest area. He did not reach the airstrip until after daylight and was then taken to the local hospital for treatment.
60 Years – 1960
■ The Doe Run home of Mr. and Mrs. J. Cauley was destroyed by fire and the family was unable to retrieve any of their belongings. There were no injuries, but they lost everything.
■ Claude A Crocker, Jr., a U.S. Navy seaman and son of Mr. and Mrs. Claude A. Crocker Sr. of Doe Run, served aboard the guided missile cruiser USS Springfield to be commissioned in the Boston Naval Shipyard in Charlestown, Massachusetts.
■ Jon Cozean, second son of Mr. and Mrs. C. H. Cozean of Farmington, graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism. He returned to the university to pursue a Master’s Degree in History.
■ Rodger C. Francis, U.S. Navy fireman and son of Mr. and Mrs. George Francis of Route 3, served aboard the attack aircraft carrier USS Shangri-la that was conducting training at Guatanamo Bay, Cuba.
■ Twins of the week were Dianna and Donna Farnham, the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. A. A. Farnham.
■ Mr. and Mrs. Charles Flannery of Farmington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary along with their children at their Farmington home.
70 Years – 1950
■ In a special coronation ceremony held at the Ritz Theatre, Miss Joyce Lee Welker of Wortham was crowned Miss KREI-FM of 1959. Attendants of Miss Welker were Ruth Vessell, Peggy Buxton and Evelyn Combs. Cecil W. Roberts, owner of stations KREI and KREI-FM, acted as master of ceremonies and Mayor J. Morris crowned the queen. Miss Welker represented this section at Radio Appreciation Day in St. Louis where she competed with other queens from other radio stations on the baseball network that carried the St. Louis Cardinals games.
■ Cows grazed in the trees of Clardy’s Grove where the usual crowds of people were to jam the shady spot to take in the entertainment and enjoy the concession stands and games at the annual Fourth of July picnic. The grove is approximately one mile west of Farmington on Highway W.
