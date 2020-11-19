DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
The Farmington Jaycees donated money it received from its haunted house to the Long Memorial Hall Restoration Fund.
Farmington Knights beat the Union Wildcats — the number one Class 4A team in Missouri all season and owners of an 11-game winning streak — were beaten by a team that started the season with a 0-3 record. As a team, Farmington gained 337 yards of offense, with 192 yards passing and 145 yards rushing. Union had 211 yards rushing with Bush carrying for 180 yards on 18 carries. Among the statistical leaders for the Knights was Noble, who completed 15 of 28 passes for 192 yards, giving him 2,140 yards for that season. Receiving leaders on the Knights was Koester, Richardson and Landrum. Brian Vargo led the Farmington rushers with 115 yards on 24 carries. Landrum added 53 yards on 10 carries.
A ribbon cutting was held for the Farmington Sports and Rehabilitation center in Farmington.
40 Years – 1980
After an investigation by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, the department was sure they had broken up a burglary ring responsible for a wave of rural break-ins over the last several months in this area. The department arrested three subjects linked to the burglaries that occurred at businesses and homes in the area. Several items such as jewelry, pills and guns were confiscated by the department.
Aldermen discussed the revised plans for the Farmington Community Center at their meeting. Anne Ledbetter asked the board to include a tax levy to construct the center on the April ballot. The center, if approved by voters in the election, would include a stage, senior citizens room and a room for young people. The proposed site for the facility would be on land next to Farmington High School owned by the city.
Nicholas Dispenziere Jr. of Farmington won first place in the SuperKid contest by collecting $5,67.90 for the American Lung Association. Nicholas attended Jefferson School and won a black and white portable television for his efforts.
50 Years –1970
Farmington scheduled a special sewer bond election. The decision to submit a bond proposal was unanimously voted on at a meeting of the City Council. The successful bond issue would lead the way for the eventual construction of a sewage treatment plant, and outfall would eliminate two stations now being used. The plant would be located on some Farmington State Hospital property along US-67.
Michael Merseal, 16-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. James Merseal of Farmington, tragically lost his life in an auto accident on Perrine Road near the Jaycee Park.
Three graduates of Farmington High School appeared with the Culver-Stockton College Concert Band in a concert held on the Canton, Missouri, campus. The students were Mike Cole, Norma Aucter and Gary DeClue.
The Farmington Knights varsity basketball team opened their 1970-71 season playing St. Pius. Coach Murphy Thomas stated that the team was physically strong but did not have exceptional height. Members of the team were Larry Reid, Terry Mell, John Hampton, Bill Reeves, Royce Vessell, Don Nations, David DeForest, John Gulla, Jim Bieser, Keith McGuire, Mike Hull, Ed Mell, Andy Clark, Howard Smith and Coach Murphy Thomas.
Friends and relatives of Mrs. Albert Gillespie gathered at her home to help her celebrate her 83rd birthday.
60 Years – 1960
United Bank of Farmington announced its purchase of the building next door formerly occupied by Aubuchon’s Food Market and owned by Mayor F. L. Revoir. Tentative plans called for the tearing down of the Revoir building and opening a drive-through service and parking spaces for customers.
Berl Miller, owner of the Miller Funeral Home, announced the addition of a new Cadillac ambulance to the Miller fleet. The ambulance has been completely equipped for emergency oxygen as well as necessary first aid supplies and air conditioning.
Perseverance, hard work and good health have contributed to the success of the new Dugal’s Supermarket on East Columbia, a location occupied by the store for more than 77 years.-Step by step, day by day, the old-time country store — handling everything from animal skins and harnesses to sunbonnets — moved forward. The New Dugal’s was a comparatively new and modern supermarket boasting of more than twice as much floor space, new fixtures, counters, lights, a new tile floor, and a self-service meat department. Leo and Thelma Dugal, owners of the former Klein store, purchased the remaining stock in the store in April 1955 making them the sole owners.
70 Years – 1950
The Farmington Knights played in below freezing weather and put on the most amazing exhibitions of football being seen for a long time by the Farmington and Lebanon fans, as the Farmington Knights trounced the Lebanon Yellow Jackets, 26-7. Ray Detring put on a one-man show as he crossed the opponents goal line six times — four times for touchdowns and twice for extra points. Melvin Griffin, Jerry Forbes and Vernon Harrington held down the halfback and quarterback position, driving through the Yellow Jackets’ line for sizeable gains. Griffin and Forbes teamed together to pick up 63 yards to help the Knights march to victory. In games before, Harrington had shown outstanding play and he proved to be one of the main factors in the Knights’ victory as Vernon tossed eight passes and completed four — one to Ray Detring who ran 85 yards following the catch to score.
Playing at the Ritz was “The Kentuckian” starring John Wayne, Marie Windsor and Paul Fix.
J. O. Swink of Farmington was appointed Circuit Judge of the 27th Judicial Circuit by Governor Smith and was sworn in by Circuit Clerk Jess Stewart.
