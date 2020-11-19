DAYS GONE BY

70 Years – 1950

The Farmington Knights played in below freezing weather and put on the most amazing exhibitions of football being seen for a long time by the Farmington and Lebanon fans, as the Farmington Knights trounced the Lebanon Yellow Jackets, 26-7. Ray Detring put on a one-man show as he crossed the opponents goal line six times — four times for touchdowns and twice for extra points. Melvin Griffin, Jerry Forbes and Vernon Harrington held down the halfback and quarterback position, driving through the Yellow Jackets’ line for sizeable gains. Griffin and Forbes teamed together to pick up 63 yards to help the Knights march to victory. In games before, Harrington had shown outstanding play and he proved to be one of the main factors in the Knights’ victory as Vernon tossed eight passes and completed four — one to Ray Detring who ran 85 yards following the catch to score.