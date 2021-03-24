DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1991
Scott Plummer, manager of Plummer’s How-to-Store in Farmington, spoke to a group of about 25 people in the basement of Long Memorial Hall. The seminar was the third in a series of four seminars provided for area businesses in an effort to promote the local economy.
On April 2 voters would go to the polls and have an opportunity to make the final decision concerning the emergency 911 number. They would either reject or accept the countywide 911 service. Farmington already had the 911 service.
Plans for the new proposed police station were presented to the city of Farmington, and the chief of police said safety is one of the most important issues concerning the station. Voters would also decide on April 2 whether to fund the station through a bond issue. If the bond passed there would be a tax increase. The estimated cost of the project is 1,136,810.
Coast-to-Coast Music held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. The new store was located in the Maple Valley Shopping Center. Owners were Randy and Jannell Rowe and April Rowe.
40 Years – 1981
A motorcycle accident on Highway 67 and Hunt Road injured Raymond Gilliam who collided with a motorist turning at the intersection. Gilliam was riding a motorcycle and escaped with minor injuries.
In a change of command of Company D, 1140th Engineer Batallion of the Missouri National Guard of Farmington, First Lt. Chris Owens replaced Captain Steven B. Campbell.
Awards were presented to Charley Braun for 60 years membership in the American Legion; John Whitworth, 61 years membership; and Eddie Effrein, 61 years of membership. The certificates of appreciation were presented at a special dinner held at the post home.
Two more telephoned bomb threats were received at the Trimfoot Company plant in Farmington. The first call was received shortly after 8 am, stating the bomb would go off in 15 minutes. The plant was cleared, and workers returned to work. Another bomb threat was received that same day at around 11:57. The callers seemed to be the same male voice, according to police.
50 Years – 1971
Plans were announced for an addition to be built onto the current Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital. Additional beds would be added, and others replaced. There were approximately 15 full-time physicians and surgeons, plus staff.
A brick flue and steps leading to what was originally the front porch were all that remained of one of Farmington’s older homes that burned. The house at 609 South Jefferson was owned by Wilburn Hammers. It was originally the Harry Denman property and the late Mr. and Mrs. Denman lived there from 1899 to 1951. No one occupied the home at the time of the fire.
Sherman’s grand opening of their ladies read-to-wear and infant shop took place and winners of prizes were announced. Bill Miller of Womack won $100 in merchandise; Trecia Phipps won a radio; and Janice Fink won a $25 gift certificate.
60 Years – 1961
William M. Sutterfield, USN airman and the son of Mr. and Mrs. H. Sutterfield of Farmington, graduated from Aviation Familiarization School at the Naval Air Technical Training Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
Eight of the 47 seniors of St. Joseph High School received recognition from Missouri University on the basis of their placement in the Ohio Psychological Test and of their class standing for the seven completed semesters of high school work. The eight seniors were Ruth Wood, Paulette Whitener, Jeanne Peters, Marilyn Ellis, James Akins, Lexa Cash, Margaret Burrus and David Mueller.
Delores Lambert, daughter of Mrs. Hattie Opal Lambert and Othel Lambert of Farmington, was selected as “St. Louis Student of the Year” in a competition conducted by the district group of the Student Nurses Association. Delores was a senior at Missouri Baptist Hospital School of Nursing.
Mr. and Mrs. Lindell McDaniel were pleasantly surprised when their children held a reception and open house in the honor of their 25th wedding anniversary.
70 Years – 1951
Edward (Sonny) Parker authorized The Press to announce he was a candidate for mayor of the city of Farmington in the next election. He owned and operated two local businesses and was a veteran of World War II, having served 38 months overseas as an engineering officer.
A local girl, 10, passed away due to burns she received in a trash fire in a neighbor’s yard. She passed away at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. The funeral was conducted at St. Luke’s A.M.E. Church. The music director from Farmington High School and a group of students provided the music. The elementary school supervisor, Opal Wright, paid tribute to her with a poem.
The "Baby of the Week" was Reed Edward Detring, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Detring of Libertyville. His mother was the former Hollie Hahn and the maternal grandparents were the Howard Hahns.
The Farmington High School Track team opened their 1951 track season. Coach Schuster was concentrating on preparing four boys for the state meet. The boys were Allen Shinn and Ray Detring in the shot put; Pet Mell for the high jump; and Vernon Harrington for dashes.