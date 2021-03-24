DAYS GONE BY

In a change of command of Company D, 1140th Engineer Batallion of the Missouri National Guard of Farmington, First Lt. Chris Owens replaced Captain Steven B. Campbell.

Awards were presented to Charley Braun for 60 years membership in the American Legion; John Whitworth, 61 years membership; and Eddie Effrein, 61 years of membership. The certificates of appreciation were presented at a special dinner held at the post home.

Two more telephoned bomb threats were received at the Trimfoot Company plant in Farmington. The first call was received shortly after 8 am, stating the bomb would go off in 15 minutes. The plant was cleared, and workers returned to work. Another bomb threat was received that same day at around 11:57. The callers seemed to be the same male voice, according to police.

50 Years – 1971

Plans were announced for an addition to be built onto the current Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital. Additional beds would be added, and others replaced. There were approximately 15 full-time physicians and surgeons, plus staff.