DAYS GONE BY

50 Years – 1970

Four major financial institutions — plus Trimfoot and Missouri Natural Gas — spearheaded the 1971 Fund Drive for the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. Harry Sailor, executive secretary of the chamber stated that Harry Denman and president-elect, Dean Danieley collected $2,000. The United Bank of Farmington, The First State Bank of Farmington, Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan and St. Francois County Savings and Loan have all made varied commitments to contribute as well. A community first was established when Mayor Walter K. Giessing stated that the city of Farmington would make a major membership investment with the chamber. Danieley said that the board of directors of the chamber set a tentative goal of a $12,000 budget, and such would allow for the development of a program that would include industrial development. It would be a more extensive plan than was in existence, offering additional aid to the overall retail climate of the community, and improvements in the promotional and public relations efforts.