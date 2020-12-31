DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
Farmington was treated to a White Christmas, with several more inches falling. Two-four inches were expected, but that amount was exceeded. Several minor accidents happened and Police Chief Bob Oder instructed drivers to use caution when driving.
James D. Gifford, president of Gifford Lumber Company, was appointed to the directorship of Commerce Bank of St. Francois County. Gifford was very active in the community for many years. He served on the board of trustees for Memorial Methodist Church, a past director of Associated Building Supply, and as a past councilman for the city of Farmington.
Navy Airman Apprentice Larry D. Satterfield, son of Jean McDaniel of Farmington, and deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Desert Shield while serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia.
Richard Morrow, son of Richard and Shirley Morrow of Farmington, was chosen as the Hugh O’Brian Youth Foundation (HOBY) Ambassador for Outstanding High School Sophomores. HOBY motivates trains, and rewards future leaders, preparing them for leadership positions in schools and communities. Richard attended the state HOBY seminar and was eligible for a national HOBY Ambassador. Richard was selected by his teachers for his leadership skills demonstrated in both school and community activities.
50 Years – 1970
Four major financial institutions — plus Trimfoot and Missouri Natural Gas — spearheaded the 1971 Fund Drive for the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. Harry Sailor, executive secretary of the chamber stated that Harry Denman and president-elect, Dean Danieley collected $2,000. The United Bank of Farmington, The First State Bank of Farmington, Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan and St. Francois County Savings and Loan have all made varied commitments to contribute as well. A community first was established when Mayor Walter K. Giessing stated that the city of Farmington would make a major membership investment with the chamber. Danieley said that the board of directors of the chamber set a tentative goal of a $12,000 budget, and such would allow for the development of a program that would include industrial development. It would be a more extensive plan than was in existence, offering additional aid to the overall retail climate of the community, and improvements in the promotional and public relations efforts.
The possibility of a new arrangement for ambulance service for St. Francois County was eminent. The past year, the ambulance service was a joint venture between Mineral Osteopathic Hospital and the county court. The service was good but the cost of operation and inconvenience to the hospital was greater than anticipated. The contract expired at midnight on Dec. 31, and it was noted that if no contract was signed by Jan. 1, that Coplin’s would continue on an independent basis and that the ambulance service provided by the hospital would be available on an emergency basis at least.
60 Years – 1960
Mr. and Mrs. E. S. Womack of Route 3, Farmington, celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with an open house at their home.
Twins of the week were Charles Ray and Charlotte Renee Cresswell, children of Mr. and Mrs. John Cresswell of Farmington.
The Farmington Knights scored their first victory of the season against the Vikings of Caledonia. The A team won 63-51 and the B Team won their second straight victory by a score of 49-38.
Miss Barbara Gammon was installed as Honored Queen of the Job’s Daughters ceremony in Farmington. Miss Bonnie Hawn, was the immediate past Honored Queen. Shelia Lenz was installed as Senior Princess and Edna Gordon was installed at Junior Princess. Don Sanders was the associate guardian.
Recruit Thomas Wright, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Wright, was assigned to Company D, 2nd Battalion 1st Training Regiment of the US Army Training Center, Infantry, at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, where he did eight weeks of basic combat training.
70 Years – 1950
Associate Judge Heffron was the only new occupant of the county courthouse as the New Year would begin. Judge Heffron unseated Democrat William Crabdree of Elvins, as judge from the second district.
Three students from Farmington were among students at the University of Missouri, who were cited for outstanding achievements in scholarship or special service at the Honors Convocation held in Columbia. Those students were: Robert Dean Lewis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Lewis; Nelson Lee Stone, son of Mr. and Mrs. Orville Stone; and David Kent Toalson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Toalson.