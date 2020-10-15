DAYS GONE BY

The retail promotions committee of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce planned a downtown promotion for the evening of Oct. 30. The theme of the nighttime sale was “Spooktacular Savings” and centered on Halloween the following day. There would be free roller skating for youth while their parents would be able to shop.

Farmington named its senior volleyball players at their last home game. They were Lori Mell, Sonya Nicholson, Lisa Rariden, Teresa Thomas, Donna Johnson, and Mary Burcham.

Farmington firemen visited the elementary schools to talk to the students about fire prevention during Fire Prevention Week. This comes after firefighters were called to a fire near some huge propane tanks. If the tanks had blown, people living within a six-mile radius would have had to be evacuated and countless people could have been hurt or perished. This got the fire department thinking about how the firefighters risk their lives every day. The Farmington fire department had 22 employees and many of those firefighters also attended classes in addition to their regular occupation and their work with the department.

50 Years – 1970