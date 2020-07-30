DAYS GONE BY

Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt held a press conference in the dining room at Ozark Village Café in Farmington. She readily answered questions from newsmen. Following the conference she posed for pictures.

Mr. and Mrs. Leo Dugal, operators of Dugal’s Supermarket, purchased the Federated building that adjoined their property at 109 E. Columbia St. They planned to enlarge and improve their already large store. The building, owned by Mr. and Mrs. George Karsch, had been vacant for many months.

Twins of the week were Ron and Don Hunt, the sons of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Hunt of Farmington.

70 Years – 1950

Billy Eaton’s quarter horse won the main stock-horse class, placing ahead of Cunningham’s entry, which came in second and Joie Swink’s horse that placed third.

This was also the horse that, upon completion of his run in the flag race and when his tie-down strap broke, wasn’t able to be turned away from the enclosing wire by Eaton, and leaped over the wire into a group of on-lookers and onto the hood of J.O. Swink’s car. Miraculously enough, not one of the group in the horse’s path was hurt seriously. Swink, who took the impact of the horse, suffered bruises but no broken bones. The horse and drive continued in competition after the accident.