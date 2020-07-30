DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
A coordinated recycling effort in St. Francois County was getting closer to a reality as a movement spearheaded by a group of concerned citizens met with County Commissioners Richard Caster and Les Copeland. The citizens wanted public education as the first step in a process that would one day lead to a significant reduction in the area’s waste stream. They recommended preparation of a brochure that would list recycling centers in the area and explain how recycled goods should be prepared.
The Farmington MABA American League Allstars were headed to the state tournament in Farmington. Players and coaches were: Manager Jerry Freeman; Jason Savage, Chris Dement, Jeff Johnson, Chad Horton, Greg McFarland, Doug Massey, Mike Johnson, Coach Mike McFarland and Coach Ed Scrogin. Scott Winick, Travis Crocker, Joe Gercone, Jason Pinson, Ken Scrogin, Daniel Kellogg, Arthur Robbins and Brad Terry.
A drug bust by the Multi County Task Force and assisted by the Narcotics Division of the Highway Patrol recovered 10 pounds of marijuana and $9,500 in cash. Two men ages 47 and 28 were arrested in two separate locations on drug charges. One was arrested on a parking lot of a motel in Farmington and the other at his place of business.
A burglary suspect being held in the St. Francois County Jail remained hospitalized in critical condition after an apparent suicide attempt. Deputies found Matt Willoughby, hanging by his belt in a cell. This suicide attempt was the second in just over a four-month period at the St. Francois County Jail. Robert Hart committed suicide by hanging himself with an extension cord. He was being held for the 1989 murder of a Libertyville man.
40 Years – 1980
Arson was suspected in a blaze at the Doe Run Service Station. The fire raged for over four hours and threatened nearby storage tanks. The fire occurred in a two-story structure at the station. Firemen sprayed down the storage tanks that were standing only 40 yards away from the fire. State Fire Marshall Paul Woods said he believed the fire to be arson.
Louie Seiberlich, was named the new station manager for KREI/KTJJ radio in Farmington. "A man with new ideas about the realm of community radio," Seiberlich said people “can tune into KSLQ (St. Louis) for most of the same music that we play. But if you want to find out who died last night, or who was doing what for Farmington, we like to think that we’re the radio station that provides that kind of information.”
Kirkwood & Son slow pitch softball team from Farmington headed to St. Joseph for the Missouri State Slow Pitch Softball Tournament. The team started the berth in the state meet by winning second place in the district tournament. Members of the team were Paul Amsden, Tim Williamson, Allen Sales, Howard Hoehn, Dave Kinney, Mike Fischbeck, Keith Hutson, Steve Summers, Marvin Detring, Greg Mell, Bobby Brackett, Jack Whaley, Chris Wigger and Charles Cresswell.
Katie Chastain of Farmington won fourth at the Miss Missouri pageant. She won the swimsuit and evening gown event.
Greg Nichols, Jeff Pautz, Jonathan Roberts, Lisa Alexander and Dean Gillispie, were students from Farmington High School who participated in the Math-Science Summer Institute at Mineral Area College.
50 Years – 1970
Several women from the Farmington Business and Professional Women’s Club attended a convention held in Honolulu, Hawaii. Ladies from the Farmington Club had reservations at the Outrigger Hotel overlooking Waikiki Beach. Their stay included a tour of Pearl Harbor and Circle Island, as well as a visit to the Punch Bowl Mountain National Cemetery and a tour of the Island of Mauri.
After 19 years of waiting for the right time, the Farmington Legion baseball team defeated for the first time the Festus Legionnaires. The game ended 8-7.
A meeting of the Doe Run fire department and the park board it was decided the annual homecoming would be set for Labor Day, Sept. 7. A fried chicken dinner was served. A prince and princess contest was held, as well as a horse show designed for children.
A combination workshop and garage located at the rear of the home of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Moranville of Route One, Farmington was completely destroyed by a fire. The beautiful brick home was saved by the quick response of the Farmington Fire Department.
Airman First Class Virgil D. Counts, son of Mrs. Jessie Kist, was on duty at Tuy Hoa Air Base, Vietnam.
Airman Gary Wilkinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Everett Wilkinson, was assigned to Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, for assignment as Chaplain’s Services Specialist.
U.S. Air Force Airman First Class James S. Randolph, grandson of Mrs. Annabel Randolph, Route Three, Farmington, was on duty at Tan Son Nhut Air Base, Vietnam.
60 Years – 1960
Taylor Smith Sr., member of the Smith & Smith Law Firm in Farmington and former Circuit Judge of the 27th Circuit, passed away at the age of 68. Taylor received his grade and high school education in Farmington. After years of study he was admitted to the bar and served as city attorney for Farmington from 1928 to 1933. In October 1933 he was appointed Provisional Judge of the 27th Circuit, succeeding the late Judge Boyer by Governor Guy B. Park and was elected to a full six-year term in November of the following year.
The Farmington Jaycee Home had Mert and Mirly and the Rhythm Steppers for the opening entertainment. There was also a rock ‘n’ roll dance, talent show and other scheduled entertainment.
The LePere-McCallister Unit No 416 of the American Legion Auxiliary enjoyed a potluck dinner. The election of officers took place with Mrs. Walter Klinkhardt, President; Mrs. Beno Bequette, first vice president; Mrs. George McCall, second vice-president; Mrs. Mary Herbst, recording secretary; Mrs. John Whitworth, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Alice Seitz, treasurer; Mrs. Emily Boyd, chaplain; Mrs. Marcus Kirkland, historian; and Mrs. Everett Stewart, sergeant at arms.
Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt held a press conference in the dining room at Ozark Village Café in Farmington. She readily answered questions from newsmen. Following the conference she posed for pictures.
Mr. and Mrs. Leo Dugal, operators of Dugal’s Supermarket, purchased the Federated building that adjoined their property at 109 E. Columbia St. They planned to enlarge and improve their already large store. The building, owned by Mr. and Mrs. George Karsch, had been vacant for many months.
Twins of the week were Ron and Don Hunt, the sons of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Hunt of Farmington.
70 Years – 1950
Billy Eaton’s quarter horse won the main stock-horse class, placing ahead of Cunningham’s entry, which came in second and Joie Swink’s horse that placed third.
This was also the horse that, upon completion of his run in the flag race and when his tie-down strap broke, wasn’t able to be turned away from the enclosing wire by Eaton, and leaped over the wire into a group of on-lookers and onto the hood of J.O. Swink’s car. Miraculously enough, not one of the group in the horse’s path was hurt seriously. Swink, who took the impact of the horse, suffered bruises but no broken bones. The horse and drive continued in competition after the accident.
In an exciting quarter-mile race among about 15 horses of the 66 entered in the events. Dale Eaton of Elvins won an easy victory. He also took the balloon race.
Edgar Joseph Herman, frequent law violator who could have been tried on three different charges, had his day in court and pleaded guilty before Judge J. H. Caruthers, and was given six years on two three sentences for burglary and larceny. Herman pleaded guilty to the robbery at McClard Lumber Company several years prior.
In a special meeting, members of the board of aldermen agreed to accept the installation of a rotating, flashing beacon light which would be installed at the local airport. The lights, with a value of $2,000 and $2,500, were allotted by the Missouri Resources and Development Division to cities with an airport that had no beacon light.
About 1,000 invitations were sent out for the second annual fly-in at the Farmington Airport. Among those who accepted the invitations were 15 pilots of the St. Louis Chapter of the Ninety Nines, an international organization of women pilots.
