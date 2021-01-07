DAYS GONE BY

Groundbreaking took place on the new health care facility under construction just north of Karsch Boulevard. In attendance was Ron Stevens, Jim Massie, Jack Sebastian, Bill Cooper, Dr. R. A. Huckstep, Leroy Mitchem and Mayor Floyd Hager. The new facility was opened around October 1981.

Police continued their investigation into two deaths that occurred in the county. One was Vickie Jo Cochran who died from a gunshot wound as the gun went off while it was being cleaned.

Indian headdress and hearty appetites were the order of the day for local students enrolled in the St. Francois County Head Start Program. The students enjoyed a field trip to the Ste. Genevieve area as part of their learning program. Students toured a couple of businesses to see the day-to-day operation of the businesses.

50 Years – 1971

Four men filed for office in the 1971 Farmington City elections. They were Douglas K. Ross, who was seeking the office of mayor. Floyd Lenz filed for marshal. In Ward 2, Jim Gifford filed; in Ward 4, Billy Hughes filed; and in Ward 3, Sam Sailor filed. Mayor Walter Giessing did not indicate whether or not he would run for a fourth term.