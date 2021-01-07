DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1991
Members of Farmington Elks Lodge 1765, with cooperation from the Division of Family Services, spent their Christmas Eve delivering food and toys to area families.
A new Missouri law, commonly known as Senate Bill 530, affected the way Missourians store, process, haul and dispose of tires. The law band whole waste tires from disposal in landfills and required permits for certain waste tire haulers and storage sites.
Daryl Hardy, St. Francois County Farm Bureau vice-president, received special recognition at the 76th Missouri Farm Bureau annual meeting. The county was recognized for achieving its 1990 membership goal.
Tausha Nichole Allen was the first baby born in the New Year in St. Francois County. Tausha was the daughter of Racheal Allen. Grandparents were Paula and Virgil Jennings.
The Farmington Jaycees hosted an all-you-can-eat, all-you-can-drink dance with a chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas. Proceeds from the charity event went to the Salvation Army, the Ministerial Alliance and St. Vincent DePaul.
40 Years – 1981
Ronald W. Sheppard was named new superintendent of the Farmington Electrical Department. Sheppard replaced Ed Knight in that position after Knight’s retirement. Sheppard was formerly the manager of the light and water department in Fredericktown. Ed Knight served 42 years in the Electrical Department.
Groundbreaking took place on the new health care facility under construction just north of Karsch Boulevard. In attendance was Ron Stevens, Jim Massie, Jack Sebastian, Bill Cooper, Dr. R. A. Huckstep, Leroy Mitchem and Mayor Floyd Hager. The new facility was opened around October 1981.
Police continued their investigation into two deaths that occurred in the county. One was Vickie Jo Cochran who died from a gunshot wound as the gun went off while it was being cleaned.
Indian headdress and hearty appetites were the order of the day for local students enrolled in the St. Francois County Head Start Program. The students enjoyed a field trip to the Ste. Genevieve area as part of their learning program. Students toured a couple of businesses to see the day-to-day operation of the businesses.
50 Years – 1971
Four men filed for office in the 1971 Farmington City elections. They were Douglas K. Ross, who was seeking the office of mayor. Floyd Lenz filed for marshal. In Ward 2, Jim Gifford filed; in Ward 4, Billy Hughes filed; and in Ward 3, Sam Sailor filed. Mayor Walter Giessing did not indicate whether or not he would run for a fourth term.
Dr. George W. Dent joined the Medical Arts Clinic in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology where he would be associated with Dr. Crouch and Dr. Cancelada. He would also become a member of the Farmington Community Hospital surgical staff.
A new area dairy specialist, Bob Montgomery, was hired for the Southeast Extension area by the Missouri University Extension Division.
60 Years – 1961
Bob Wells, who was assistant county agency in training in St. Francois County, was named by the Agricultural Extension Council to replace Cleo Kottwitz, who resigned to return to his home farm in Bland, Missouri.
Orville L. Woodard, former mayor of Farmington and state representative, was elected to serve as Sergeant of Arms of the Missouri House of Representatives.
At their country home on Route 3 Farmington, Mr. and Mrs. Emmett S. Womack celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with an open house. A number of friends and relatives were in attendance.
Circuit Clerk Jess D. Stewart swore the sheriff and deputy sheriff of St. Francois County into office. Deputies were Harry Kollmeyer, Frank Lewis, Paul Berry, and Sheriff Mullins.
Miss Ruth Garner, of Ruth Garner Insurance Agency of Farmington, sold her insurance business to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Starnes of Doe Run.
Playing at the Ritz was Bob Hope and Lucille Ball in “The Facts of Life.” Also playing was “Oceans II,” Elvis in “G.I. Blues,” and “Ben Hur.”
70 Years – 1951
According to a report by Marlene Maertens, the fund-raising effort on behalf of the Presbyterian Orphanage brought in $5,244.56.
The rain-swollen Castor River claimed the life of one of Missouri’s outstanding and well-known country doctors. Dr. Harry Barron drowned while making a call to a patient’s home southeast of Fredericktown. His car was found, but not a sign of Dr. Barron. About 120 hours later his body was found about a mile-and-a-half downstream.
The new 1951 Ford truck went on display at the Farmington Motor Company showroom. At Fitz Chevrolet Company was the New Washmobile. A first in Farmington, the machine sprays, shampoos and rinses the vehicle.
The sixth annual Kiwanis Basketball Tournament came to a close with the Farmington Knights winning first place honors for the second consecutive year.
Playing at the Edwards and Plumlee Theatre was Walt Disney’s “Treasure Island,” starring Bobby Driscoll.