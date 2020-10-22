DAYS GONE BY

Army Specialist Four Jerry Ratliff and PFC Frankie Eaton of Farmington participated with other personnel from the 8th Division’s 16th Infantry in an eight-day field training exercise in Germany.

This week’s twins were Jeron Lee and Janeice Ann Weinand, daughters of Dr. and Mrs. Ernie Weinand of St. Louis, and granddaughters of Mrs. E. E. Weinand of Farmington. Dr. Weinand was a resident surgeon at Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

70 Years – 1950

F. P. “Ted” Graves of Farmington took over management of radio station KREI, assuming the duties that had been handled previously by the station owner, Cecil W. Roberts. Roberts moved his office to downtown quarters where he opened a district office for supervision of his stations at Farmington, Nevada, and Chillicothe.

Residents of this area enjoyed beautiful “Indian Summer” weather with temperatures rising to a high of 88, the highest since September.

Trimfoot paid their employee’s payroll all in silver dollars. Trimfoot officials reported that approximately $20,000 in silver was distributed at the Farmington plant. The United Bank of Farmington drew the large job of securing the coins, and the payroll clerks at Trimfoot had virtually an all-week job counting out individual payrolls and sacking the coins.