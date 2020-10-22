DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
No arrests had been made in the death of Constance S. Zaleski. Sheriff Cade said they had a list of suspects “as long as his arm,” however no arrests had been made. Deputies were working around the clock on the investigation, assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Farmington fifth grade students who participated in the DARE program also participated in in the city’s recognition of Drug Awareness Week celebrated Oct. 21-27. Some of the students that participated were Rosie Klemp, Mary Easley, Sarah Barnes, Eric Polk, Amy Minks, Gary Sullivan, Jeff Vandiver, Andrew Tinney and Danny Monrotus, as well as Willis Gunder, drug education/health education instructor; Farmington Mayor Michael O’Brien; Bob Satterthwaite, Farmington Board of Education member; and Sgt. Jerry Robinette of the Farmington Police Department.
Farmington Middle School Citizens of the Month for October were Kary Holthaus, Misty Abney., Holly Jeckowiak, Joey Smith, Nathan Bailey, and Derek Scoggins.
40 Years – 1980
The Farmington Board of Aldermen held their meeting and discussed lowering the speed on Karsch Boulevard from 45 mph to 40 mph. The speed limit reduction came after the city received permission from the Missouri Department of Highways and Transportation to lower the speed.
The board also approved increases recommended by the Parks and Recreations Department. The increases were as follows: Spook House from 50 cents to 75 cents, Halloween Carnival from free to 10 cents, Santa’s Christmas Party from 50 cents to 75 cents, public swim clinic from 50 cents to 75 cents (per class), Childrens Tennis Clinic from $5 to $6, Tennis Tourney, from free to $5, Merchants League ball from $3 to $4 (Sponsor from $50 to $65), and city pool admission from 60 cents to 75 cents.
Jefferson Elementary School held an assembly and presented ribbons to winners in the recent Family Fun Day held at Wilson Rozier Park. They were Eric Burlbaw, Rickie Nowlin, Eric Wells, Stephanie Clark, Dianah Oder, Doug Andrea, and Chris Benham.
Berniece (Bea) Mayes was named Woman of the Year by the Farmington Business and Professional Women’s Club.
50 Years – 1970
Farmington Police Chief Edward Saling passed away suddenly after being admitted to Farmington Community Hospital for observation and treatment. Chief Saling was first elected marshal of Farmington in 1955. He was appointed police chief following his election and has been both re-elected marshal and appointed police chief subsequently every two years.
The Odd Fellows observed their 120th year and the Rebekahs their 65th year at the Farmington I.O.O.F Lodge, 112 South Washington St., with a covered dish dinner. There were many honored guests from all over the state. Among them was Clarence W. Brandt, the sovereign grand warden, who joined Odd Fellows in 1929 in Mankato, Minnesota, and had been active in all branches of the order.
Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan celebrated its “Open House in its new home.” Open house was held at the attractive Georgian Colonia building at the corner of East Columbia and South Washington streets. Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association’s history began in the spring of 1930 when L.B. and W. T. Coghill opened an office on the second floor of The Realty Building.
Airman Lonnie W. Hogenmiller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence W. Hogenmiller of 29 Spruce St., received his first U.S. Air Force duty assignment after completing basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. Airman Hogenmiller was a 1969 graduate of Farmington High School.
60 Years – 1960
After four seasons of fruitless attempts, success finally came to Bob Lewis of Farmington when he killed a big buck deer with his bow and arrow. Seven points, 165 pounds, in the Chimney Rocks vicinity of Ste. Genevieve County. This was the first deer reported killed in St. Francois or Ste. Genevieve County during this archery season.
Seventeen people from St. Francois County made a trip to St. Louis to give a pint of blood for Shirley Walker. Shirley, four years old and a resident of St. Francois County, had heart surgery the day before the blood donation took place. It was necessary for these folks to give the blood as soon as possible as only blood drawn within the previous 24 hours can be used for donations.
Army Specialist Four Jerry Ratliff and PFC Frankie Eaton of Farmington participated with other personnel from the 8th Division’s 16th Infantry in an eight-day field training exercise in Germany.
This week’s twins were Jeron Lee and Janeice Ann Weinand, daughters of Dr. and Mrs. Ernie Weinand of St. Louis, and granddaughters of Mrs. E. E. Weinand of Farmington. Dr. Weinand was a resident surgeon at Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
70 Years – 1950
F. P. “Ted” Graves of Farmington took over management of radio station KREI, assuming the duties that had been handled previously by the station owner, Cecil W. Roberts. Roberts moved his office to downtown quarters where he opened a district office for supervision of his stations at Farmington, Nevada, and Chillicothe.
Residents of this area enjoyed beautiful “Indian Summer” weather with temperatures rising to a high of 88, the highest since September.
Trimfoot paid their employee’s payroll all in silver dollars. Trimfoot officials reported that approximately $20,000 in silver was distributed at the Farmington plant. The United Bank of Farmington drew the large job of securing the coins, and the payroll clerks at Trimfoot had virtually an all-week job counting out individual payrolls and sacking the coins.
The new Farmington Animal Hospital located on highway 61-67 bypass in northeast Farmington — the only hospital for animals between St. Louis and Cape Girardeau — opened. Dr. W. R. Sheets and his office staff were ready to take on animals, The Farmington veterinarian was equipped to handle all kinds and sizes of animals from goldfish up to horses and cows at the hospital. Dr. Sheets took over the practice of Dr. W.C. Dillard who retired after 32 years as veterinarian in this area.
The Hamburger House, opened by Mrs. Clara O’Connor, was taken over by Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Deane who assumed management of the establishment.
