DAYS GONE BY

70 Years – 1950

Circuit Judge J. O. Swink cited three members of the St. Francois County Court for contempt of court for failure to comply with an order of the circuit court. The controversy was over an order of Judge Swink for a $15 per month salary increase for Miss Julie Presnell, chief deputy in the office of Circuit Clerk Jess Stewart. The county court in submitting its budget for the year ignored Judge Swink’s order and paid Miss Presnell the same amount she was receiving. The three county judges, Felix Pogue, Gordon Hughes and Theodore Heffron appeared in circuit court still failing to comply with the court’s order and were sentenced to a 24-hour term in the county jail. On the advice of the County Health Doctor, Dr. Lanzafame, the three judges were released, but still refusing to recognize the court’s order the judges were sent back to jail. Judge Anderson of the St. Louis Court of Appeals telephoned Sheriff Dewey Smallen and asked if the sheriff would waive official service on a habeas corpus writing, bring the three judges before the St. Louis court. The sheriff agreed and upon arrival in St. Louis, the sheriff signed a waiver of service. The three county judges were released on $100 bail and the sheriff was allowed 10 days in which to file an answer to the writ.