DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
Colortyme, America’s largest franchise network of independently owned and operated rent-to-own stores, announced the opening of a new location in Farmington at Maple Valley Shopping Center.
Cara Detring was named Outstanding Woman Leader 1990 by the Farmington Women of Today organization. Cara received a certificate from Leslie Henderson. Cara was nominated by the Nancy Weber Garden Club.
Kay Giessing, a third grade teacher at Washington Elementary School, taught positivity, stating there was no incorrect answers to a question. She would say it’s “not quite right” or “almost” when an incorrect answer was given. “There’s no negative,” she said, “It’s all very positive.”
Several Farmington High School choral students were selected for the East Central Missouri District 7 All-District Choir. They were Amy Wagner, Robin Sudholt, Kathryn Sitzes, Charles Koester, Matt Griffin, Amy Blaser and Aaron Barton.
The Farmington Middle School girls’ basketball team was the conference champions during the regular season and also won the conference tournament. Team members were Nicki Bergfeld, Liz Cox, Amy Bright, Lori Robbins, Laura Kennedy, Melanie Thompson, Michelle Dalton, Marcie Moore, Elizabeth Whitener, Michelle Sweeney, Stephanie Slough Gina Danieley, Amy Wright, Becky Johnson, Laura David and Coach Lisa Callahan.
40 Years – 1980
Patrons of the Farmington School District voted on a proposed $2 million bond issue for the construction of a new middle school facility. By a unanimous vote, the R-VII Board of Education agreed during their meeting to present the tax issue to the voters. The new facility would be located at the corner of Fleming Street, intersecting with Forster Street, with the total cost of the project estimated to be $2.2 million. The current tax levy was increased by .20 on the $100.
Stan Blake was presented with the Silver Beaver Award by Fielding Chandler, unit commissioner and member of the Eagle Board. Blake was the scoutmaster for Troop 418 and received this award at the annual council banquet held in St. Louis.
The area was blanketed with about three inches of snow and 30-mile-an-hour winds, along with freezing rain and sleet. This storm caused the closing of schools and many civic activities. Road crews found themselves fighting a losing battle against the blowing snow and drifting.
Deputy sheriffs Jerry Brenneke and Cheryl Duncan, and Samuel Noel of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, successfully completed a three-week training program in Jefferson City for newly elected sheriffs and deputies, jointly conducted by the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association, the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Institute for Public Safety of the University of Missouri.
The Farmington Knights put another win under their belts by defeating the Valle Warriors 69-55, advancing to the semifinals of the MAAA conference tournament at Mineral Area College.
50 Years – 1970
There were 124 contributing donors to the Red Cross Bloodmobile when it came to Farmington. A total of 143 persons appeared, but 19 were rejected.
St. Francois County’s official population in the 1970 census was 36,818, up .9 percent from the 1960 figure of 36,516, the US Department of Commerce reports. St. Francois County’s 1970 population was classified as 47.7 percent urban, 52.3 percent rural.
The US Army wrote letters to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Freeman on behalf of their son David Freeman. The letter told of his bravery with his unit. On the morning of his passing, he was serving as the observer of an OS-58A scout ship, conducting a low-level visual reconnaissance mission searching for enemy positions in Quang Tri Province, Republic of Vietnam. During the course of the operation an enemy heavy automatic weapons position was uncovered by the team. David immediately engaged the enemy, laying down heavy suppressive fire in order to protect his comrades. His aircraft came under intense enemy fire sustaining heavy combat damage and crashed. The letter spoke of him being an outstanding man, very professional and a competent and conscientious soldier. Prior to his death he was awarded numerous medals, including the Purple Heart.
SP/4 John R. Crouch received word that he has successfully completed requirements and passed the Certified Public Accountant National Tests.
60 Years – 1960
Cub Scout Pack 471 held their annual Awards Banquet at Memorial Methodist Church. Lawrence Herbst, was cubmaster for the pack and acted as master of ceremonies. Pack members were Bobcat: Alan Reed, Charles Depper, Tommy Freeman and Terry Reid; Wolf: Mike McCallister, Keith Putnam, Greg Lewis, John Roberts, Bob Osman, Ricky Underwood, Danny Lippincott and John Carleton; Arrow Points; Steven Wunning, 1 silver; Bobby Hulsey, 2 silver. Bear: Darrell McClintock, Ralph Sturdevant, Dan Pratt, Dwayne Momot; Arrow Points Don Pratt, 1 gold and 1 silver, Birge Elder, 1 gold, David Eaton, 1 gold and 1 silver. Lion: David Eaton; Webelos: Jimmy Cluck; Denner: Terry McClintock, Alan Seiberling, Philip Lowry and Thomas Ritter; Assistant Denner: Michael Horton, Richard Hafner, Den Chief Cord; Michael Thurman; Service Star, Bobby Hulsey and Jimmy Hastings.
Stuart Landrum was named Chairman of the Heart Fund drive for St. Francois County.
James Plummer, Ward One; and Willis Harrington, Ward Three filed with City Clerk Fred M. Karsch for re-election in the upcoming April election.
The 13th District American Legion Auxiliary completed their project for 1959-1960 by presenting a hydraulic lift to State Hospital No 4 for use of the veterans hospitalized there, which usually numbered around 150 the year round.
70 Years – 1950
Circuit Judge J. O. Swink cited three members of the St. Francois County Court for contempt of court for failure to comply with an order of the circuit court. The controversy was over an order of Judge Swink for a $15 per month salary increase for Miss Julie Presnell, chief deputy in the office of Circuit Clerk Jess Stewart. The county court in submitting its budget for the year ignored Judge Swink’s order and paid Miss Presnell the same amount she was receiving. The three county judges, Felix Pogue, Gordon Hughes and Theodore Heffron appeared in circuit court still failing to comply with the court’s order and were sentenced to a 24-hour term in the county jail. On the advice of the County Health Doctor, Dr. Lanzafame, the three judges were released, but still refusing to recognize the court’s order the judges were sent back to jail. Judge Anderson of the St. Louis Court of Appeals telephoned Sheriff Dewey Smallen and asked if the sheriff would waive official service on a habeas corpus writing, bring the three judges before the St. Louis court. The sheriff agreed and upon arrival in St. Louis, the sheriff signed a waiver of service. The three county judges were released on $100 bail and the sheriff was allowed 10 days in which to file an answer to the writ.
Ed Chamberlain of Farmington, chief deputy sheriff, was killed instantly when his car collided with a freight train on Highway W near Delassus. Chamberlain was alone and had started to Doe Run and the Iron Mountain area to serve papers. At the point where the accident occurred it was difficult to see a train approaching, therefore it was determined he did not see the train until it was too late to stop.