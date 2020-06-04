DAYS GONE BY

■ Two men, their faces hidden behind masks, made off with the evening’s receipts at Farmington’s Corral Drive-In after displaying handguns and demanded the cash from the ticket booth.

■ All four tires of a station wagon belonging to Bob Becker of Iron Mountain Lake were cut while the vehicle was parked in Farmington.

■ Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward Banta, formerly of Farmington, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

■ Mr. and Mrs. Leo Naeger celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at their daughter’s home.

■ Finishing touches, such as light fixtures and paint, were put on the new Farmington Library. The library was expected to open within a week of the work’s completion.

50 Years – 1970

■ Mrs. Ray Hartrup of Farmington was the winner of 1970 Chevy Nova in The Press subscription contest. Second place winner was Tom Schmitt, $750; third place, Mrs. Elliott Straughan; and fourth place Mrs. Virginia Barnhouse and Mr. Flora.

■ The new Empire Speedway held its grand opening. It was located next to Empire Country Club on the St. Francois County Fairgrounds.