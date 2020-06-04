DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ Christie Cole, daughter of Elaine Cole, was named Knight of the Year. A student who is designated Knight of the Year exemplifies the qualities of scholarship, leadership, and service. Christie was a four-year member of the Theater Guild, Chorale and Choir departments, Honor Society president, and a guard for the Farmington basketball team. Christie’s 10.55 grade point average on an 11-point scale ranked her seventh in her class of nearly 200. She earned a Bright Flight scholarship for a score of 30 on the ACT.
■ Farmington’s seniors who helped garner All-Sports Award were John Krause for wrestling and basketball; Christy Eaves for track; Buck Ball for football, basketball and baseball; Terri Boyd for volleyball, basketball, and track; Dan Sanders for basketball; Janet Charboneau for basketball; Fred McDaniel for basketball; Ryan Dowell for baseball and football; Wade Welch for football, wrestling and baseball; and Caroline Howard for volleyball and basketball.
■ Farmington American Family Insurance agent Don Danieley and his wife Maxine attended the company’s state spring convention where he received several honors. He was named district agent of the year. The company presented Don the Gold Key Business Award and also the AFLIC designated for life insurance.
40 Years – 1980
■ Mr. and Mrs. M. W. (Bus) and Marie Rickus celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends.
■ Two men, their faces hidden behind masks, made off with the evening’s receipts at Farmington’s Corral Drive-In after displaying handguns and demanded the cash from the ticket booth.
■ All four tires of a station wagon belonging to Bob Becker of Iron Mountain Lake were cut while the vehicle was parked in Farmington.
■ Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward Banta, formerly of Farmington, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends.
■ Mr. and Mrs. Leo Naeger celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at their daughter’s home.
■ Finishing touches, such as light fixtures and paint, were put on the new Farmington Library. The library was expected to open within a week of the work’s completion.
50 Years – 1970
■ Mrs. Ray Hartrup of Farmington was the winner of 1970 Chevy Nova in The Press subscription contest. Second place winner was Tom Schmitt, $750; third place, Mrs. Elliott Straughan; and fourth place Mrs. Virginia Barnhouse and Mr. Flora.
■ The new Empire Speedway held its grand opening. It was located next to Empire Country Club on the St. Francois County Fairgrounds.
■ Mr. and Mrs. M.W. (Bus) Rickus of Farmington observed their 40th wedding anniversary with a gathering of their family and friends.
■ Miss Susan Kollmeyer was one of 1,000 graduates of Southeast Missouri State College that attended its 96th annual commencement exercises. She graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree in Vocational Home Economics Education.
60 Years – 1960
■ Mr. and Mrs. Zeno Jones of Farmington celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary with relatives and friends at their home with a basket dinner and open house.
■ M.J. Mount of Esther was sworn in as presiding judge of the St. Francois County Court by County Clerk Floyd Becker who administered the oath of office.
■ Twins of the week were Gwynn and Lynn Sheppard, the 13-year-old daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Claude Sheppard of Farmington.
■ Miss Elaine Wilfong, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rockford Wilfong, reigned as 1960 Queen of the St. Joseph High School and the St. Joe Hornets. Mr. Glenn Van Doren, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Van Doren of Farmington, was her escort for the coronation.
70 Years – 1950
■ Walt Disney has brought the fairy tale, “Cinderella,” to the silver screen. The film is in technicolor.
■ With the acquisition of the Old Carleton Building, St. Joseph School has added a high school class each year to reach the eventual goal of offering a four-year high school by 1951.
■ A fatal accident claimed the lives of Dr. Albert Mayerhoffer and Frank Highley; and critically injured Berl Miller and W.J. Sarff, all of Farmington. The car the men were riding in collided almost head on with a cattle truck. The men were going to the Indianapolis Speedway Races.
■ G.W. DeSpain, who was associated with DeSpain Motor Company in Fredericktown, took over Revoir Motor Company.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!