DAYS GONE BY

Farmington American Legion baseball team swept two from Poplar Bluff legion team both scores were the same 3-1. Steve Pasternak was the winner of the first game, earning a record of 5-0. Gary Myers, winner of the second game, had a 2-2 record.

The Kiwanis Club of Farmington reached its 25th year of community service to St. Francois County. Since its permanent organization in July of 1945, the Kiwanis Club had given of its time and efforts to aid underprivileged children in the area and to promote activities in boys and girls work.

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Mattingly celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a celebration at the Farmington Elks Lodge, given by their daughter.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Flanery celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a celebration at the American Legion Hall. Many friends and relatives were in attendance.

60 Years – 1960

Mr. and Mrs. Earl Scott of Farmington announced the sale of their store, Scott’s Home and Auto Supply (The Firestone Store), to Mr. and Mrs. Otto Lerche, originally of the Fredericktown community. Mr. and Mrs. Lerche moved to the Farmington community. The Scott’s had operated the store since its establishment in Farmington more than 15 years earlier.