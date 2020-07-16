DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
The winners in the Annual Dog Show at Long Park were: Best Trick Dog Summer – Nancy Wieble; Largest Dog Skyler – Sharon Northcutt; Best Dressed Dog – Pluto (Owner Lee Ann Sander); Ugliest Dog Chang – Mary Gray; Smallest Dog – Jennifer (Owner Karen McDowell and Judy Ladd). McGyver was judged Best in Show (Owner Jyl Metcalf). All dogs took home bags of Purina Dog Chow.
A Beach Blast was planned by the Farmington Jaycees for Aug. 18-19 to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The Blast included a double elimination mud volleyball tournament, with cash prizes being awarded; a best tan contest; and a beach dance. It was hoped it would become an annual event.
Construction began on a 7,000-square-foot addition to the outpatient emergency facilities at Farmington Regional Medical Center. A temporary emergency room was set up during the construction period with a temporary wheelchair ramp and a special access area for ambulances. The expansion program increased the numbers of rooms available for trauma examination and treatment by 50%.
The St. Francois County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), in conjunction with the Quail Unlimited of St. Francois County and the Department of Conservation, purchased fire burning equipment to help successfully burn off the warm season grass fields in the area. A $300 donation by Quail Unlimited aided in the matching grant program available through the Soil and Water Conservation District program in Jefferson City.
40 Years – 1980
At a meeting in Fredericktown with Gov. Teasdale, Ron Short asked a question regarding Farmington’s Industrial Park development at the “Meet the Governor” conference held in Fredericktown. Steve Bradford of the State Administration Department stated that his department’s review of Farmington’s bid on the land was completed, and he recommended the governor give the city the land. Gov. Teasdale signed the release of the land, but it would take 60 days to take effect.
With 25 Jaycees in attendance, the local organization met beneath Farmington Building Supply where they announced that a check for $500 would be presented to the Farmington Fire Department to assist with the building of a fire tower.
Farmington firefighters called to the home of Steve Voyles found the house engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported.
The children of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Klinkhardt helped celebrate the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary with a reception.
Mr. and Mrs. Denis Herbst celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a reception hosted by their children at the couple’s home.
50 Years – 1970
St. Francois County citizens were given an opportunity to view the new 48-cell addition to the St. Francois County Jail. The new cells were located adjacent to the previous jail facility in downtown Farmington. This new addition was dedicated exactly 100 years after the original building was constructed.
Farmington American Legion baseball team swept two from Poplar Bluff legion team both scores were the same 3-1. Steve Pasternak was the winner of the first game, earning a record of 5-0. Gary Myers, winner of the second game, had a 2-2 record.
The Kiwanis Club of Farmington reached its 25th year of community service to St. Francois County. Since its permanent organization in July of 1945, the Kiwanis Club had given of its time and efforts to aid underprivileged children in the area and to promote activities in boys and girls work.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Mattingly celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a celebration at the Farmington Elks Lodge, given by their daughter.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Flanery celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a celebration at the American Legion Hall. Many friends and relatives were in attendance.
60 Years – 1960
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Scott of Farmington announced the sale of their store, Scott’s Home and Auto Supply (The Firestone Store), to Mr. and Mrs. Otto Lerche, originally of the Fredericktown community. Mr. and Mrs. Lerche moved to the Farmington community. The Scott’s had operated the store since its establishment in Farmington more than 15 years earlier.
Mr. Lovell Turley was introduced to the job of works superintendent for all departments, serving in an advisory capacity for all the different phases of city work. The announcement was made by Mayor Fred Revoir. Mr. Turley had many years of experience, having been employed for nearly 34 years with St. Joseph Lead Company.
Mrs. Louise Morrison of Ironton received her private pilots’ license. She received all of her flight training from Jack G. Filla at the Farmington Airport, and is the first woman to receive her private pilots’ license in this area.
Robert Gene and William Dean Zieba, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Zieba of Route 2 in Farmington, were the Farmington Press twins of the week.
70 Years – 1950
Jon Cozean, 12 years old, is a youth who already has started projects on his own including his interest in newspapers. Jon started a paper entitled “The Farmington Sun,” a four paged mimeographed weekly paper and he has it on a paying basis. Serving as editor, he brought the paper — originally called “The Noodle Soup Scoop” from its original tablet-sized edition — to a four-page issue featuring world and local news, cartoons and advertising. His staff included Don Yeargin, subscription sales; Teddy Blain, sports editor, Larry Kropp, set editor; and Tom McCLard, manager; along with the valuable assistance of Connie Vandiver.
With the Korean War in its third week and still going badly, local effects were felt despite the fact that the National Guard and the organized reserves, with their local units, have not been called into service.
Some evidence of war buying and the rising trend in some basic commodity prices are evidenced on a local scale as is the current interest in the events on the battlefront, an interest unmatched since the close of World War II.
The 50 4-H Clubs of St. Francois County, with a membership of 1,244 boys and girls, held their annual fair at the Beef Breeders Barn on Highway 61 across from the Farmington Airport. Ribbons were awarded, as well as cash prizes, for the categories of food preservation; handicrafts; beef and hog showing; dress revue; and many other categories.
The old Pendleton United Baptist Church held its 125-year celebration. Located just south of Doe Run, the current church building at that time was its second. Some estimated it had been there 50 years. The first church established by the 18 charter members of the congregation was a log cabin that served the group when it was organized in 1825.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!