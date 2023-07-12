The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is reminding veterans in southeast Missouri and northeast Arkansas about a critically-important deadline relating to the PACT Act.

The PACT Act, formally known as the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, was signed into law in August of 2022 and expands VA health care eligibility to millions of veterans who previously were not eligible, particularly those who served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, the Post 9/11 era, and those who were subjected to various toxic exposures during their service.

A special enrollment period was established for Post-9/11 combat veterans, and less than 120 days remain for veterans of that era to apply.

Specifically, Sept. 30 is the deadline to apply for health care benefits for veterans who served during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War or who served in combat against hostile forces during a period of hostilities after Nov. 11, 1998.

This includes veterans who, in connection with service during such a period, received one of the following:

Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal

Service Specific Expeditionary medal

Combat Era Specific Expeditionary Medal

Campaign Specific Medal

Any other combat theater award established by federal statute or executive order.

Veterans who fit these requirements also must have been discharged or released between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013.

“We want veterans to understand the importance of the PACT Act and how it can affect them,” said John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Director Paul Hopkins. “It’s important to apply for benefits, even if you have been turned down previously. This lets us document any potential conditions and toxic exposures you may have experienced.”

Additionally, Hopkins said, the PACT Act allows VA to deliver benefits to veterans suffering from more than 20 toxic-exposure conditions, which now are presumed to be service connected. Because of this, every enrolled veteran will receive an initial toxic exposure screening and a follow-up screening at least every 5 years.

Applying for VA health care is free, there are no annual costs, and health care may be free.

More information about the PACT Act, including eligibility for family members or dependents of deceased veterans, along with Vietnam- and Cold War-era veteran eligibility and specifics on presumptive conditions, can be found online at www.va.gov/PACT. Questions may also be answered by calling 573-686-4151, extension 52177.