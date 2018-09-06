Deadline for enrolling in Pharmacy Technician Program

Mineral Area College is offering its Pharmacy Technician Program through the Continuing Education Division this fall. The program will not be eligible for college credit, but students may still be eligible for tuition assistance through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).
Pam Watkins, director of MAC Continuing Ed, said according to the United States Department of Labor, the employment outlook for Pharmacy Technicians in Missouri is bright. The Department projects a 17 percent job growth and reports that the average wage for Pharmacy Technicians in Missouri is $14.86. Starting wages in southeast Missouri range from $10 to $14 per hour.
“The program will still maintain its high standards for quality which have resulted in both high national certification exam pass rates and high employment rates for program graduates,” she said. “Mrs. Jenny Majeske created the program in 2012, and she will be teaching the program again this year.
The Pharmacy Technician Program will hold classes in the evenings this year on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 pm, plus one Saturday per month from 9 am to 1 pm. Classes start Oct. 22, but the deadline to enroll is Sept. 14. The program will run seven months, but students will have a two-week break during Christmas and will have a spring break, along with standard holidays.
Students must pass a background check and drug test in order to get registered through the Missouri State Board of Pharmacy, a requirement for admission into the Pharmacy Technician Program. The board registration process can take up to six weeks, so those who are interested in the program should contact the Mineral Area College Continuing Education Department to start the process before Sept. 14.
For more information about the program, contact Pam Watkins at Mineral Area College by phone at 573-518-2280 or by email at ContinuingEd@MineralArea.edu.
Previous program graduates have enjoyed high completion and employment rates with nearly 80 percent becoming employed as a pharmacy technician. Because employers are introduced to students during clinical rotations, it is not uncommon for nearly half the class to become employed before the course ends. Majeske said, “Our pharmacy partners value the program so much that they encourage the students they hire to complete the program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.