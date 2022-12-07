December Women's Connection to feature 'Melodies of the Season’

The Women’s Connection Brunch will be held 9:15-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Farmington Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, located at Columbia and Cayce streets.

Amanda Dement, Mineral Area Music Academy executive director, and her husband, Naman, worship pastor at the Farmington Free Will Baptist Church, will bring great music and, most importantly, a Christ-centered approach in their presentation of “Melodies of the Season” as this month's special feature.

Guest speaker Annelise Stoker of Eurika, Missouri, was a project manager in corporate finance for 20 years. In her presentation, “from Headstrong to Heart Soft,” she will share how God moved her from a self-centric vision in corporate South Africa to a God-centric vision in the midst of women’s ministry in the USA.

Annelise and her husband, Tony, have been married 41 years. The couple also has a bunch of “fur babies” in tow. She loves oil painting and is a fiber artist who loves to read, watch birds, knit, crochet and take road trips across the USA.

Reservations/cancellations for the $10 brunch are needed by Friday, Dec. 9. Call Barb at 573-747-3854 or Sandy at 518-4647.