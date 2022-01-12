Decrease in marriage licenses during 1931

It is a well-known fact that general business conditions during the past year have been bad, very bad, but one would suppose that love, with its resulting marriage licenses, would be one form of business that no business depression could interfere with. Such, however, is not the case. The marriage license business along with all other businesses has suffered a terrific setback. Young swains, bent upon marriage, have held back, fearing no doubt that the wolf might force his way into their little love nest. As a result, only 243 marriage licenses were issued in 1930. During 1929 a total of 354 brave souls entered upon the sea of matrimony and even the stock market crash of 1928 couldn't prevent 295 from taking the big step. However, 1927 was the prize year for Mr. Cupid for during that year he trapped no less than 367 couples.