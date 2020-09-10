Delassus selected 4-H Club of the Month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Sept. 1, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Delassus 4-H Club is located in Delassus, two miles west of Farmington on Highway W. The meetings are held in the homes of the members and in the Delassus Baptist Church. There are 29 members enrolled at present, representing 24 families from both the Delassus and Farmington areas.

Mrs. Cletus Comte is the community leaders this year and Mr. Comte is the Assistant Community Leader. They have served the club for the past two years. The officers for the year are Beaulah Harrington, president; Linda Basler, vice-president; Nancy Pratt, secretary; Susan Naeger, reporter; Richard Comte, song leader; and Allen Hunt, game leader. The junior leaders are Nancy Pratt, Beulah Harrington and Donna Pratt.

The Delassus 4-H Club was first organized on October 13, 1939, in the Delassus School. The first community leaders were the teachers. Mrs. Agnes Zolman was the first. Later, when the club was taken out of the school, Mrs. Ward Overall was the community leader, followed by Mrs. Hues Pratt, E.R. Gault, Cletus Comte, and Mrs. Cletus Comte. The club was first known as the Forestry Club or the Forestry Appreciation Club, then later came to be known just as the Delassus 4-H Club.