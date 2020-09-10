Delassus selected 4-H Club of the Month

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Sept. 1, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The Delassus 4-H Club is located in Delassus, two miles west of Farmington on Highway W. The meetings are held in the homes of the members and in the Delassus Baptist Church. There are 29 members enrolled at present, representing 24 families from both the Delassus and Farmington areas.
Mrs. Cletus Comte is the community leaders this year and Mr. Comte is the Assistant Community Leader. They have served the club for the past two years. The officers for the year are Beaulah Harrington, president; Linda Basler, vice-president; Nancy Pratt, secretary; Susan Naeger, reporter; Richard Comte, song leader; and Allen Hunt, game leader. The junior leaders are Nancy Pratt, Beulah Harrington and Donna Pratt.
The Delassus 4-H Club was first organized on October 13, 1939, in the Delassus School. The first community leaders were the teachers. Mrs. Agnes Zolman was the first. Later, when the club was taken out of the school, Mrs. Ward Overall was the community leader, followed by Mrs. Hues Pratt, E.R. Gault, Cletus Comte, and Mrs. Cletus Comte. The club was first known as the Forestry Club or the Forestry Appreciation Club, then later came to be known just as the Delassus 4-H Club.
Some of the first projects taken up by the members were vegetables, cooking, poultry, canning, and conservation. Later on the club took on a broader project program and such projects as native crafts, sheep, beef and rabbits were included.
The club has won several Gold Seal awards and Blue Seal awards. Mrs. Hues Pratt was honored in her 14th year of 4-H club work on the Place in the Sun radio program sponsored by the Robertson Lumber Company of Illinois. Albert Comte was a delegate to the American Royal in Kansas City one year. Donna Pratt received a Key Award in 1958 and the County Clothing Medal in 1959. Albert Comte, Donna Pratt, Mike Thomson and Nancy Pratt have been to State 4-H Club Week in Columbia.
Included in the project program now are cooking, clothing, beef, sheep and junior leadership. There are eight project leaders this year. They are Lowrance Hunt in beef, Cletus Comte in sheep, Mrs. James Harrington, Miss Anita Gault and Mrs. Cletus Comte in cooking and Mrs. Hues Pratt, Mrs. Alvin Wills and Mrs. Walter Klinkhardt in clothing. The members are now working to complete their projects and project records so as to become eligible for their pins and awards.
Recently several members of the club took part in a tour of the Fred Kollmeyer Farm along with the other clubs in the county and the Boy and Girl Scouts.
Mr. and Mrs. Cletun Comte had in their home last summer, an International Farm Youth Exchange Delegate from Brazil.
