Detring crowned SPLHS homecoming queen

During halftime at St. Paul Lutheran High School’s homecoming game against Zalma High School, Senior Rylie Detring is crowned this year’s homecoming queen by faculty member Taylor Portell.
Newly crowned homecoming queen Rylie Detring takes a moment to pose for a picture with Nora Sherrill during Friday evening’s basketball game.
Warming up before the game, the St. Paul Lutheran High School Band tunes up prior to rocking the house during Friday night’s game.
Having one last chat with his team, Coach Justin Ford, St. Paul’s varsity basketball coach and athletic director, prepares the Giants for the evening's game.
Giant Dorian Gray readies himself for a free shot during the Jan. 29 homecoming game against Zalma High School.
Several St. Paul Lutheran High School alumnus attended the Jan. 29 homecoming. Pictured in the crowd are former basketball players Chloe Probst, Catherine Kujawa and Trent Kujawa.
Although St. Paul Lutheran High School had a snow day last week, the school didn’t allow Mother Nature to infringe on “Spirit Week” or homecoming.
After a week of special activities each day that ranged from Pajama Day and Penny Wars to Movie Character Day, students finished the week in fine style with a varsity basketball game held Friday night against Glenallen, Missouri’s Zalma High School.
Members of the student body showed up in force to root for their team during the basketball game. Although the Giants took it on the chin with an 85-67 loss to Zalma, the crowd cheered the SPLHS team on until the final whistle.
