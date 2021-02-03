Detring crowned SPLHS homecoming queen

Although St. Paul Lutheran High School had a snow day last week, the school didn’t allow Mother Nature to infringe on “Spirit Week” or homecoming.

After a week of special activities each day that ranged from Pajama Day and Penny Wars to Movie Character Day, students finished the week in fine style with a varsity basketball game held Friday night against Glenallen, Missouri’s Zalma High School.

During halftime, this year’s homecoming queen candidates — made up of Molly Clements, Rylie Detring, Riley Petty, Sabrina Kurtz and Candice Allen — were presented.

Clements was escorted by Giants basketball player Jake Flowers, Petty by varsity member Jake Ziegelmeyer, Detring by fellow classmate Lane Falch, Kurtz by Elijah Probst, and Allen by varsity player Dorian Gray.

Senior Rylie Detring was crowned this year’s homecoming queen by faculty member Taylor Portell. Although retiring queen Carly Robbs wasn’t able to make it home from college to attend the ceremony, she didn’t let the pandemic, or a few hundred miles stop her from congratulating Detring on her honor by communicating with her by way of FaceTime on her iPhone.

Members of the student body showed up in force to root for their team during the basketball game. Although the Giants took it on the chin with an 85-67 loss to Zalma, the crowd cheered the SPLHS team on until the final whistle.

