Dinkins seeks to make MDC more accountable

JEFFERSON CITY – State Rep. Chris Dinkins, R-Annapolis, is making clear her intent to rein in the overgrown bureaucracy of the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and make the department more accountable to voters.

Dinkins is the sponsor of two constitutional amendments that would give voters the opportunity to make some common sense reforms to the way the department operates.

“Right now MDC has no accountability to the legislature or the people. Farmers, ranchers, and private property owners here in Missouri deserve to be part of the conversation when MDC makes major decisions that impact their livelihood. It’s time to give Missourians a seat at the table,” said Dinkins.

HJR 108 would give voters the opportunity to change the makeup of the Missouri Conservation Commission, which oversees MDC. The commission is currently made up of four members appointed by the governor. If approved by voters, HJR 108 would increase the membership on the commission to nine nonpartisan members with one elected from each of the current MDC regions and one appointed by the governor.

Dinkins said the change would ensure Missourians from all parts of the state have adequate representation on a commission that has too often been out of touch with the issues that matter most to those who live in rural areas.

