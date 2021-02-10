Discover Farmington begins $25,000 'Shop Local' promotion

As a way to further promote Farmington businesses in the midst of a global pandemic, Discover Farmington has announced a $25,000 Shop Local promotion to encourage sales in locally-owned establishments in the city.
According to Discover Farmington President Joan Hurst, the first round of the promotion begins Monday. Each week for five weeks, Discover Farmington will purchase 50 gift cards valued at $50 for a total of $12,500. The second round of $12,500 will take place in October or November.
Hurst spoke about her organization's latest attempt at boosting tourism and sales.
“We did a big giveaway last year also not long after COVID started,” she said. “We feel that those businesses were hit really hard, we want to be able to put that back into the community.
“We did a giveaway like this last year and decided we would do another one this year. We’re calling it the ‘Shop Local Giveaway.’ The businesses have to be a locally owned. We don’t say just a small business or just a local business. We have several businesses that may be a national chain, but they are run by a local family.”
Although the program is limited to Farmington businesses, anyone is eligible to register for the gift cards.
“It’s not just for Farmington people,” she said. “It is to shop small and local. Part of our goal as tourism is to bring outsiders in, so it can be anywhere.”
Hurst explained that the goal is to start putting money back into the community.
“The tourism board realizes that businesses are still hurting, and it’s our way of giving back to the community and to promote local spending in our town," she said. "We want to help support our local business leaders as they have supported us. It’s also a good way to encourage people from other communities to come to Farmington and do business in our city."
One change from last year's promotion will be that the gift cards must be picked up at the participating business — they will not be mailed to the recipient.
“We go to the business, pay for it, and leave it there with the winner’s name on it,” Hurst said.
More than 80 Farmington businesses are planning to participate in the promotion. Registration can be found on Discover Farmington’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DiscoverFarmington/
