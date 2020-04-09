'Discover Farmington' promotes local restaurants

In an effort to help encourage the continued patronage of local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, Discover Farmington recently came up with a novel and, yes, delicious way to get hungry diners lined up at drive-thru windows, as well as taking advantage of other delivery and take-out options.
A post on Discover Farmington’s Facebook page explained the promotion:
“Enter to Win: Send a picture of yourself eating a take-out meal at a Farmington Restaurant to Discover Farmington via Facebook Messenger. The first 150 people to enter will win a $20 gift card to the Farmington restaurant of their choice. Only one entry per family. Must be a meal (not just a drink). When you submit the picture, please include your name, email, mailing address, and the restaurant of your choice. Your gift card will be sent in the mail.”
Farmington Tourism Director Chris Engler discussed how the promotion was conceived and whether or not it was successful in bringing out diners to local eateries.
“I emailed the [Discover Farmington] board shortly after March 17 when things really started becoming noticeable with the COVID restrictions,” she said. “The restaurants were losing business having to close their lobbies and make adjustments with their take-outs. Then on the news they were encouraging people to take out meals, so I asked the board, ‘What if we proposed some amount of money to give away to people that post their pictures of take-out from the Farmington restaurants? Then we can give the diners gift certificates to the restaurants of their choice that can be used again.’
“One of our board members proposed that we give $3,000 and everybody unanimously agreed. That gave us 150 $20 gift certificates — and I think we’re just about there. On our Facebook, everybody is posting all the restaurants and their take-out. You had to have a picture of yourself with the take-out and it had to be current — not from a month ago. Then I will be addressing envelopes from the addresses they supplied and sending out the gift certificates to all the winners.”
Engler admitted there’s not much a tourism commission like Discover Farmington can do at a time when people across the United States are being instructed to stay home and away from large crowds.
“We’re not wanting to capitalize on social distancing by promoting hunting, fishing and other things — even though we’ve got all that here,” she said. “That would be our best marketing, but we just wanted to do something that was helpful and also meaningful to the people who are participating, letting them help also. It just seemed to be a good idea. We didn’t know how it would go over, but it went really fast. It only took four days to get up to 150 gift card winners. Also, restaurants feel like they’re being helped while experiencing a potentially devastating hit to their businesses.”
According to Engler, there will likely be other promotions sponsored by Discover Farmington to help local businesses of all kinds during this time.
“It’s just been all-around hard for the business people,” she said. “We want to do what we can to help them.”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
