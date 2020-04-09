'Discover Farmington' promotes local restaurants

“One of our board members proposed that we give $3,000 and everybody unanimously agreed. That gave us 150 $20 gift certificates — and I think we’re just about there. On our Facebook, everybody is posting all the restaurants and their take-out. You had to have a picture of yourself with the take-out and it had to be current — not from a month ago. Then I will be addressing envelopes from the addresses they supplied and sending out the gift certificates to all the winners.”

Engler admitted there’s not much a tourism commission like Discover Farmington can do at a time when people across the United States are being instructed to stay home and away from large crowds.

“We’re not wanting to capitalize on social distancing by promoting hunting, fishing and other things — even though we’ve got all that here,” she said. “That would be our best marketing, but we just wanted to do something that was helpful and also meaningful to the people who are participating, letting them help also. It just seemed to be a good idea. We didn’t know how it would go over, but it went really fast. It only took four days to get up to 150 gift card winners. Also, restaurants feel like they’re being helped while experiencing a potentially devastating hit to their businesses.”