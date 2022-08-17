Discovering the healing power of baseball

Desloge City Administrator Dan Bryan lost his son Ethan in a car accident on Sept. 16, 2020, after he left baseball practice at West County High School.

Part of Bryan’s coping with the loss and helping others with their loss is to have a session of “catch” a least once a day with someone and talk about what's on their mind. Recently, he had a session of catch with Jay Jennings, son of “Sonny” and Elma Jennings, long-time Farmington residents, as well as business and civic leaders.

Describing his catch session with Jennings, Bryan wrote, “Catch #249 was with Jay Jennings. After watching the ESPN story, Jay reached out to set up a catch. He said, 'Like so many others, your story really touched me. I live in North Carolina but grew up in Farmington. I was wondering if there was a chance to get together to play catch while I'm in Missouri visiting family?' I also learned that Jay is a friend of Ryan McGee (reporter of the ESPN piece). As we made plans for our catch, Jay agreed to attend church with me at The Bridge prior to our catch. We sat together...enjoyed some great worship music...shared communion together, and listened to a great message from Pastor Ben.

“Afterwards, we headed outside to prepare for our catch. I went to the car to get Ethan's glove and ball. However, I see his glove sitting empty in the front seat! I began to panic immediately. I searched and searched...but no ball! I was getting emotional because that ball means so much and had been through 240+ catches and was part of my boy. I walked to Jay and broke the news. I had to delay the catch and return home to check the truck for that baseball. I found the ball under the passenger seat of the RAM, then immediately headed to Wilson-Rozier baseball field in Farmington to meet back up with Jay.

Afterward, Bryan wrote about his game of catch with Jennings.

“I stood in the grass infield along the third-base line while Jay headed over to the first-base line. I learned that Jay went to Mizzou and then headed to North Carolina for work. He has been in broadcast journalism for several decades. I told Jay about my plan to write a book about this journey at the end of 2022. He shared about his passion for baseball and played growing up, but baseball was not offered in high school when he went. Jay also shares a passion for Jesus, and I felt a solid connection quickly with Jay. We talked about Ethan's individual journey to find God and have Him in his heart. I shared about my struggles to go into or spend any amount of time in Ethan's bedroom.

"As we continued to throw the newly-found baseball, I shared with Jay about finding a Bible and Christian reading materials in Ethan's nightstand. That talk turned emotional for me...as I may have mentioned, I felt I failed Ethan as a father for not having God in his life; however, in normal Ethan fashion, he made the right choice and found his own way to the Lord. I have to say, that was a super proud dad moment. Jay shared about some health issues with his dad and his fear that a visit back to Farmington, Missouri, may be the last with his dad living. As we finished our catch, we posed for a selfie with the stadium seats of the historic baseball park behind us. I have to say, I truly enjoyed my catch with Jay, and it will stick with me. Our catch, our talk, our connection...all pointing to our faith and interest in baseball. I'm so glad to have met you, Jay, and I hope to see you again in the future. Thank you for honoring E and being one of the 365!”

Update: Jay Jennings' father, Harry “Sonny” Jennings, died Aug. 7 at the age of 87.