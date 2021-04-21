District church conference held here Tuesday

This story originally appeared in the April 10, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Farmington District Conference, held in the Southern Methodist Church, Tuesday, April 7th, was well-attended by delegates and visitors from all of the 25 charges of the District. A strong program had been prepared by the Presiding Elder, Rev. C.P. Thogmorton, which was adopted by the Conference as the order of business for the day.

The local preachers of the District were called, one by one their character passes and their license renewed. L.M. Myers and Ottis L. Roush were licensed to preach. Mr. D.O. Groce of Desloge was elected District Lay Leader and Mr. A.I. Taylor of Bonne Terre and Mr. Amos Allen of Flat River were elected Associate Lay Leaders. Rev. W. Stewart of Bonne Terre was also elected District Director of the Golden Cross, and Rev. J.T. Ricketts of Farmington was elected District Director of the Superannuate Endowment Fund.

The following were elected delegates to the St. Louis Annual Conference: J.C. Hunter, Bismarck; Walker Ames, DeSoto; P.A. Hendrix, Bonne Terre; D.O. Groce, Desloge; P.E. Genoway, Fredericktown; Rev. H.G. Stewart, Esther; Mrs. W.F. Talley, Fredericktown; Mrs. O.H. Duggins, Festus; R.C. Tucker, Farmington.