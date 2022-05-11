 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DNR hosting free pesticide collection event in Farmington

  • 0
DNR hosting free pesticide collection event in Farmington

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will be hosting a free pesticide collection event in Farmington this month that is open to all state farmers and households. Read the story to discover what items will and will not be collected.

 Courtesy of Missouri DNR

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 21 at MFA Agri Services, 1363 Sainte Genevieve Avenue in Farmington.

The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households.

Items that will be accepted are pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides, dewormers, fly tags and fertilizers containing pesticide.

Items that will not be accepted include paint, explosives, fire extinguishers, yard waste, electronics, trash and pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors or pesticide retailers

For more information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program, go online to dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess comes from the 1920s and has what many of you may find to be a most surprising purpose. Do you know what it is? If yo…

LUTHERAN AUCTION BRINGS OUT CROWD

LUTHERAN AUCTION BRINGS OUT CROWD

Another large crowd came out for this year's St. Paul Lutheran School's Benefit Auction and Dinner on the evening of Saturday, April 30. Servi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News