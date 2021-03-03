 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog, five cats at Farmington Pound ready to adopt
0 comments
top story

Dog, five cats at Farmington Pound ready to adopt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A dog and five cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

· Male mixed breed dog. The animal control officer reports he is very friendly and knows how to walk on a leash. 

· URGENT! Young adult female cat is friendly and available now for adoption. 

· URGENT! Young adult male cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

· URGENT! Young adult female cat is friendly but excited by dogs. She is available now for adoption.

· URGENT! Young adult male cat is very scared and available now for adoption. 

· Cat, gender unknown, is scared and will be available for adoption Wednesday.

For more information or to meet one of the animals listed, contact Animal Control Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. The pound, located at 1650 Vargo Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is obviously some sort of spoon — but it's made for a very special, and very unusual, purpose. If you know what that …

+2
Clearing Farmington Streets
News

Clearing Farmington Streets

Although the last snowstorm is long gone, winter is still here for a while longer and the city of Farmington may have to clean the roads again.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News