Dog, five cats at Farmington Pound ready to adopt

A dog and five cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

· Male mixed breed dog. The animal control officer reports he is very friendly and knows how to walk on a leash.

· URGENT! Young adult female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

· URGENT! Young adult male cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

· URGENT! Young adult female cat is friendly but excited by dogs. She is available now for adoption.

· URGENT! Young adult male cat is very scared and available now for adoption.

· Cat, gender unknown, is scared and will be available for adoption Wednesday.

For more information or to meet one of the animals listed, contact Animal Control Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. The pound, located at 1650 Vargo Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

