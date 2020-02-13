Donald Moody local polio poster boy
Donald Moody

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Jan. 27, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor

Probably no one in this county can attest to the help that comes through the March of Dimes campaigns each year better than a Farmington boy, Donald Moody. Stricken in 1946 with a severe case of polio, Donald is just now recovering sufficiently to be able to walk.

After expenses of $4,000 for hospitalization and treatment, including two operations all of which expense was taken care of by the St. Francois County Chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis — Donald now has reached the point where he walks without braces. And the doctors expect that eventually he will overcome the effects of the polio siege completely.

He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Moody of 707 Dewey Ave.

Donald’s case was one of the first two in this county since the county chapter was organized. Last year, though, the polio epidemic which resulted in 40 cases in St. Francois County depleted the county chapter’s treasury to where it was necessary to borrow $15,000 from the national foundation for immediate needs.

The campaign for funds in the March of Dimes is now underway with the slogan adopted, “Have you laid your dime on the line?” On almost every counter in every business will be seen containers awaiting a contribution of as much as persons can give.

There are 54 reasons why people of St. Francois County should give generously to the National Foundation of Infantile Paralysis. That is the number of polio patients from the county that received treatment during the 1949 epidemic.

Local people were generous during the year in contributions, but it was necessary for the National Foundation to assist by sending a check for $15,000 to the county chapter.

Without this assistance it would have been impossible, the chapter explains, to have assisted in so many cases, as this county was one of the hardest hit in the state. The chapter feels the people should be everlastingly grateful to those who give their time and efforts to this work and to those who contribute so generously.

