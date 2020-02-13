Donald Moody local polio poster boy

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Jan. 27, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor

Probably no one in this county can attest to the help that comes through the March of Dimes campaigns each year better than a Farmington boy, Donald Moody. Stricken in 1946 with a severe case of polio, Donald is just now recovering sufficiently to be able to walk.

After expenses of $4,000 for hospitalization and treatment, including two operations all of which expense was taken care of by the St. Francois County Chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis — Donald now has reached the point where he walks without braces. And the doctors expect that eventually he will overcome the effects of the polio siege completely.

He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Moody of 707 Dewey Ave.

Donald’s case was one of the first two in this county since the county chapter was organized. Last year, though, the polio epidemic which resulted in 40 cases in St. Francois County depleted the county chapter’s treasury to where it was necessary to borrow $15,000 from the national foundation for immediate needs.