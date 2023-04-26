Members of the student council at Washington/Franklin Elementary School in Farmington are shown displaying the pet food their school collected as part of the district-wide elementary pet food drive to benefit the Humane Society of the Ozarks. Pictured with the council members are Catherine Elayer, president of the Humane Society’s board of directors and Brad Pirtle, volunteer at the shelter. The students presented the food to Elayer and Pirtle on March 11 and 12.