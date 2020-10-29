 Skip to main content
DONATION MADE IN GERRI PEEK'S MEMORY
Mark Marberry

Director of Facility Maintenance for Farmington Parks and Recreation Bud Norman receives a check to the city of Farmington for $100 from Nancy Weber Garden Club President Pam Jaycox in memory of Gerri Peek. The donation is to the city to plant a tree in her memory. Representing the Peek family is Jane Hunt, Angela Peek Propes and Debbie Peek AuBuchon. Also pictured is Club Treasurer Debbie Eck.

Peek joined the club in 1973, was a life member and a past president. Peek was also a life member of the Federated Garden Club of Missouri since 1998.

