DONATION MADE IN GERRI PEEK'S MEMORY

Director of Facility Maintenance for Farmington Parks and Recreation Bud Norman receives a check to the city of Farmington for $100 from Nancy Weber Garden Club President Pam Jaycox in memory of Gerri Peek. The donation is to the city to plant a tree in her memory. Representing the Peek family is Jane Hunt, Angela Peek Propes and Debbie Peek AuBuchon. Also pictured is Club Treasurer Debbie Eck.