Doors photo contest makes for fun competition

The drawing for the grand prize was held Sept. 2 — right before the Labor Day weekend — at Plummer’s Ace Hardware. The winner of the Blackstone Griddle was Lisa Burch of Farmington.

“She could hardly wait to get down there and pick up that griddle,” Hente said with a chuckle. “Plummer’s told us they’re having a hard time getting them in, they’re selling so fast. Of course, with some of the supply chain issues, they’re sold out and they can hardly keep them in stock.”

Asked what the future of the DOORS on Tour project, Hente said, “We are kind of in the consideration phase of that. We’re going to be speaking with the sponsors and let them be a part of making that decision. We’ve had to repair a few of the doors and so there may be some that we’re taking down.

“We’ve already had a few people saying, ‘Hey, if you do this again, we want to have a door. We’re not making immediate plans to do something like that, but we do know there’s an interest, so we’re taking that into consideration. We’ve also had people from outside the community who come here just to see the doors. There was a lady that was an artist who visited from — I believe it was Alabama — and she actually said, ‘I want to go home and make a door and bring it and you can put it anywhere you want.’”

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.