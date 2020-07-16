Talented, local artist are preparing for a new community project being sponsored by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce that Executive Director Candy Hente hopes will provide a way for the city of Farmington to provide visitors with a colorful, creative and memorable way to remember the community.
“We know there are many other recognizable communities with things we associate with those towns — for instance, Steelville with canoes. We were looking at painting fiberglass cows, to be honest, but they were too expensive to get. Chicago did art cows several years back. The artists painted them in kinds of beautiful ways — and they were all over Chicago.
“The chamber’s director of events, Cassie Thomas and I were brainstorming here one day, and I said, ‘The Farmington Regional Chamber motto is Opening Doors for Business, what if we used doors?’ We’re also the Doorway to the Parkland, and so our social media campaign will be #openingdoors4 business and #doorway2theparkland.
According to Hente, the project is already well underway with a group of artists having already agreed to lend their creative expertise.
“This week we had a meeting with all the artists that were interested, and we have around 15 to 20 artists who want to be a part of this,” she said. “It was like a ‘who’s who’ in the local art community sitting at that table. We are so excited! These are very highly recognized talented individuals, so we’re thrilled they want to be a part of the project. They were excited too. The wheels were already turning. You could see it. They were like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is going to be so fun!
“Many of the local art teachers from different school districts within the county are also willing to help with this and are going to be painting some of the doors as well. Kimberly Canter, who is the art teacher at Farmington Middle School, is our lead artist for this and she is helping with the technical aspects. She’s kind of our liaison with the artists and they’re submitting their draft designs to her. Kimberly is so passionate and is so excited about the project as well. We’re very thankful for her help.”
Hente pointed out that touring the doors will be a fun activity for all ages which can be accomplished even with social distancing.
“In a few months you will begin to see beautifully decorated doors displayed all over our region,” Hente said. “We hope to see them in our local parks, schools, wineries and on all major thoroughfares throughout the community. We’ve been looking for some time for a symbol for our community that would give our town an identity and a brand, so that when people come here — especially people coming to visit — this would stick in their memory. ‘Oh, this is the place with the… fill in the blank.’
“Each door will have signs identifying the sponsoring businesses, artist and a QR code with the map to all the door locations along with additional information about the sponsor and artist. Sponsors have the opportunity to collaborate with the artist on the design and choose the location for their door to be displayed.
“The doors will be in place for two years and at the end of the two years, they’re going to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The winning bidder will be able to designate a local non-profit of their choice to receive the full amount of their bid. This is going to help in so many ways. We hope that at the end of the two years, depending on how the first run goes, to possibly restart the project, and do it again.”
Now, the chamber is on the lookout for as many door sponsors as they can find.
“I’m hoping we can get at least 20 sponsors for the doors — but if we could have more than 20, that would be great too,” she said “We already have one door sponsor as of this morning and we just released all of this. If a business is interested in sponsoring a door, we want them to let us know as soon as possible!
“We’ll also be launching the project with a really exciting contest that will have a huge prize that lots of people are going to want. There will be more details released on that later. It will also provide a beautiful photo opportunity for social media, helping establish an identity and memorable brand for our region.
Hente is hoping the door project will help encourage and uplift the community during a difficult and challenging time.
“Can't we all use a little more inspiration, beauty and happiness right now?” she asked. “You know, we need something to rally around right now, especially with all that’s going on with the COVID thing. You can do this with your family, whether you have little kids or teenagers or with your senior citizens.
“I’m an art lover. I wish I were talented enough to do the painting and all of that, but I love art. So, for me to be able to facilitate this is so gratifying for me personally. It’s going to be like an outdoor art show. I feel that Farmington has the conveniences of the city, but the warmth of a small town. We’re not a small town, really, but we have that warmth of a small town — the friendliness and the charm that you find in a small town.”
