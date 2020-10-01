DOUGLASS SCHOOL PUPILS SEE CONSERVATION MOVIE

The pupils of Douglass School here saw a conservation movie presented Monday morning by agents of the Missouri Conservation Commission as a part of the educational work being done with youth of the state.

Paul Heye of the education section of the Commission showed the movies at the local elementary school among others he visited in this country several days this week. He was unable to extend this service to all the schools of the county but says he will be back on periodic visits to show movies at other schools. He was assisted by Lyman J. Doll, local conservation agent, both of whom are seen in the picture above. Miss Dayse Baker, teacher at the school, is shown with her class of 25 pupils viewing the picture.

Last year this educational section conducted classes at 1,835 schools in Missouri, worked with 490 groups in 95 summer camps and appeared before 3,444 civic groups of various kinds.

Agent Doll, in summarizing the work of this department, said he felt that the future generals must realize the need for wise use of the valuable resources of the state before they will be interested in taking proper care of them.

This photo originally appeared in the Friday, Sept. 29, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor

