Brittney Downing, a registered nurse at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, has been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses ®. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.

“I was surprised,” said Downing after receiving the award, noting she was only doing her job. “You do what you can to advocate for your patients, staff, and coworkers.”

Downing currently serves as a nurse in the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s Care in the Community Program. She previously worked on the Acute Care unit.

Serving Veterans is something Downing takes great pride in, she said.

“I have several veterans in my family, and it has been rewarding to serve those that have served us, much more so than I had originally anticipated when coming here,” she said. “The benefits of being here for the Veterans and taking care of them, the compassion they have and the appreciation they have for us… there’s no way to give that appreciation back other than to take the best care of them that we can.”

Downing was nominated for the DAISY Award by a coworker who said she is “one of the most incredible nurses working at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. Brittney is truly the embodiment of ICARE Values (Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence).”

Downing, the nominator continued, “treats every patient and her fellow medical professionals with the utmost of respect and compassion,” adding “Brittney leaves no stone unturned when addressing patients and staff and facility needs. She is a true asset to the nursing profession and an incredibly valuable member of the John J. Pershing medical team.”

Though her supervisor, Thomas Humble, hasn’t worked long with Downing, he is grateful to have her on his team.

“Before Ms. Downing came to CiTC, her references were checked, and two previous supervisors said they wished they could have five more nurses just like her,” he said. “Ms. Downing is already making a positive impact in CiTC, and we are glad to have her on our team.”

The award included a sculpture called The Healer’s Touch. Hand-carved by artists in Zimbabwe, each piece is signed by one of the many Shona artists that The DAISY Foundation supports. “The economy and politics of Zimbabwe have been in turmoil for decades, and the artists can support hundreds of people in their families with this work,” according to the DAISY Foundation.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues by dropping off a completed form in any of the DAISY boxes around the medical center and its outpatient clinics. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the Honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors. Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads, "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people."

Said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, President and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, "When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

Besides the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in over 3,900 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of direct care Nurses, Nurse-led Teams, Nurse Leaders, Nursing Faculty, Nursing Students, through the J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects and for nurses taking part in medical missions. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.