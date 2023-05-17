President Dr. Joe Gilgour reported to the school’s board of trustees that the state budget awaiting Gov. Mike Parson’s signature will, if signed, provide millions of dollars for construction projects on the Mineral Area College campus.

Addressing the trustees at their Thursday meeting, Gilgour said, “The state of Missouri budget is done. The Senate and the House did finally agree on the budget. Constitutionally, they have to do that by Friday and they did. It's on the governor's desk and he has until, I believe, July 14th to sign that. We should be in good shape because in that budget, is $4.3 million for our MoExcels grant for this coming year for auto tech expansion of the new building. The governor's already personally told us he approved that, so I did not see him vetoing that out of his budget. So, we're very confident about that one. Also, the governor was contributing more to the Industry and Technology Center for a total of $2.5 million. Again, that was his idea, so I don't see him vetoing that.

“There's also an additional $5 million in there that [state representatives] Mike Henderson and Dale Wright were able to request through the budget for that building as well. We'll wait on the signature on that part, so it could be a total of $11.8 million coming to MAC for that project for the Industry and Technology Center, which is great, because as you all know, construction costs that we estimated in 2021 are not the same in 2023. It did add some costs and we have equipment to purchase and things to do, so that's really great news. I want to publicly thank Mike and Dale, and of course Governor Parson, for their support of this project and Senator Elaine Gannon. We have some of the best support in the capitol in this area and so we just really appreciate that.”

Gilgour next turned to the topic of Friday evening’s commencement at 7 p.m. in the Bob Sechrest Field House, where 388 students will graduate in the college’s 99th annual graduation ceremony. He finished his report by reminding the trustees that their June and July meetings are “typically casual dress.”

In his report to the trustees, Jeff Williams, Central Methodist University (CMU) regional site coordinator, said, “As you know, the 2022-23 academic year is year 34 of the MAC-CMU partnership. Over the years, the program's grown and changed a great deal. We now advise more than 30 different undergraduate degrees here locally, over half a dozen graduate degrees, the newest of which is the Master of Science in School Administration that we kicked off just this year, and we have an initial group of people that have been taking that.

“CMU continues to provide several transfer scholarship opportunities for students who graduate from MAC. That’s one of the stipulations of those, and that includes transfer scholarship opportunities for students who want to stay local and take coursework online or for students who want to transfer to our main campus as well. Again, as you know, the program over the years, this partnership has graduated thousands of folks locally. And as a result, it's had a major economic impact on the region.”

Williams noted CMU graduation will take place at 11 a.m., May 20, on the MAC campus, with Professor Lynne Wisdom giving the commencement address.

“She is both a MAC and CMU graduate, and in the past has taught for us and teaches for you, and has for a number of years,” he said. “So, we appreciate everything she does for her students, and I'm excited for her to be our commencement speaker.”

In light of the recent five-year agreement signed between MAC and CMU extending the schools’ partnership into 2028, Williams mentioned two new shared programs — the Master of Science in Athletic Training, and the Youth Apprentice and Teacher Apprenticeship programs.

In other action:

• President Gilgour announced that a recent multi-location site visit by the Higher Learning Commission resulted in MAC receiving a rating of “adequate,” which is the top score a campus can receive.

• The monthly Classified Staff Report was given by Lisa Johnson. Korey Byers was unable to be present at the meeting to give the Professional Staff/Faculty Forum report.

• Champion of Excellence Awards were presented to the Executive Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Students Angie Haggerty, and Accountant Maggie Elliott.

• In new business, the trustees approved athletic insurance bids, an updated Emergency Operations plan, desktop computer bids for student labs, a first reading of the school’s updated paid time off policy, furniture bids for the new Industry and Technology Center, HVAC bids for College Park, renaming the band room in honor of music educator Dan Schunks at the request of an anonymous donor who gave $50,000 to the school, and the placement of windows in all office doors due to a request by the school’s insurance agency.

• Dr. Gilgour encouraged those present at the meeting to take a look at the new entrance to the Bob Sechrest Field House. He said the work was completed quickly so it would be ready in time for graduation.

• Longtime secretary to the president Amy McKenna Jones was recognized for her “outstanding talent, perseverance and efforts” on the occasion of her retirement.

• New employees added to MAC's workforce include Brandon Scheldt as web specialist and Tish Doering, data analyst.