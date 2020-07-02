Dr. Medaris joins Farmington ENT clinic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Samuel Medaris, M.D. from Omaha, Nebraska, joined the Farmington ENT clinic this spring. He is a full-time, board-certified otolaryngologist and will be serving patients in the same clinics as Dr. Justin Roberts.

Medaris grew up in Missouri, near St. Louis, and loved visiting St. Francois and Iron counties for outdoor recreation during his summers from grade school through college. He attended college and medical school at the University of Missouri-Columbia where he earned his Bachelors of Science in Biological Sciences and his Medical Doctorate (MD) from 1995-2003.

Medaris completed his residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, from 2003-2008 and served four years in the United States Air Force at Offutt Air Force Base at Bellevue, Nebraska, from 2008-2012.

He and his family said they enjoyed the Omaha area and decided to make it their home after Medaris joined a small private practice, much like Farmington ENT. He worked in Omaha from 2012-2020 growing the clinic from a two-man practice with five employees to a practice with five providers and 25 employees.