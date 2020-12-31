Dr. Walker spoke to Farmington Rotary Club

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 24, 1970 issue of The Farmington News.

The Dec. 22nd Rotary Club meeting opened promptly at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with the president, Dr. Fred Walker presiding. The Rev. Bob Brannon gave the invocation, and Frank Zieba led the club in singing accompanied by Rotaryann Helen Burns at the piano.

After a delicious meal, President Walker introduced three visitors to the club: Mike Dunaway, son of Rotarian Bill Dunaway; Jerry Mothershead, son of Rotarian Robert Mothershead and “Chuck” McHenry. Mike and Jerry are home on Christmas furlough from the United States Naval Academy and “Chuck” is on furlough from West Point. Their visit to the club was for a very worthwhile purpose.

Mike, acting as spokesman for the trio, asked that each member write in regard to the release of Prisoners of War, now held by North Vietnam. He stated that his father would furnish us with the correct address as to where letters should be mailed. The men in their military uniforms were fine examples of young American manhood.