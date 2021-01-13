Dr. Walker spoke to Farmington Rotary Club

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 24, 1970 issue of The Farmington News.
The Dec. 22nd Rotary Club meeting opened promptly at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with the president, Dr. Fred Walker presiding. The Rev. Bob Brannon gave the invocation, and Frank Zieba led the club in singing accompanied by Rotaryann Helen Burns at the piano.
After a delicious meal, President Walker introduced three visitors to the club: Mike Dunaway, son of Rotarian Bill Dunaway; Jerry Mothershead, son of Rotarian Robert Mothershead and “Chuck” McHenry. Mike and Jerry are home on Christmas furlough from the United States Naval Academy and “Chuck” is on furlough from West Point. Their visit to the club was for a very worthwhile purpose. Mike, acting as spokesman for the trio, asked that each member write in regard to the release of Prisoners of War, now held by North Vietnam. He stated that his father would furnish us with the correct address as to where letters should be mailed. The men in their military uniforms were fine examples of young American manhood.
After Mike’s talk, Fred announced that he was the program for the evening and would give his midterm report covering the club’s progress since July 1st. He announced the following new members had joined the club since that date: The Rev. Robert B. Brannon Jr., Dr. G. Maxell Teeter, Larry A. Ackley, R. Leon Everly, Mayford P. Ransom, Theodore F. DeClue, Harry L. Denman, Frank Lawson, Charles L. Nimmo, and Harold D. Showalter. He also assigned the new members to various committees in the club.
As the next step on the program, Fred presented the following members with perfect attendance buttons and certificates: Past President Timon J. Romburg (four years); Past President Ben Lewis (11 years); Past District Governor Larry Burns (15 years); and Rotarian Herrick K. Hawley (22 years); Rotarian Hawley had 21 years perfect attendance with the Parkville, Missouri club before transferring to the Farmington club one year ago.
President Fred made an excellent talk regarding Rotary fellowship and what it meant to every member of the club. In closing, he asked that each member make an effort to secure a new member between now and June 30th.