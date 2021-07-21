Drug abuse expert takes his job seriously

According to Moses, the Los Angeles Police Department began offering informational programs on drug abuse in the 1980s. Decades later, Moses and Duncan are still trying to get the message out.

“John and I are taking this information and reaching out to the prevention, education, treatment and enforcement people," he said. "We get concerned parents all the way up to and including doctors, nurses, healthcare providers that are very advanced in it. This is putting the science and the end results together and explaining why you see what you see.”

Applying the signs of drug use to a classroom setting, Moses went over the indicators teachers may observe in students who are abusing substances.

“When students don’t remember well or the first of the week they are not learning well, but get better during the week, they probably smoked pot on the weekend or they got drunk,” he said. “A drunk student will not be a good student in the classroom on Monday and Tuesday. A pot smoker won’t probably be a decent student until Wednesday or Thursday. When you see a student not performing well or something different, this is a process to look closer to see if it is an injury or a medical issue that hasn’t been diagnosed.