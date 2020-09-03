Dugal’s has groceries — will travel

This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, Sept. 4, 1990 issue of The Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor
The era of high-tech supermarkets with endcaps stacked 12 feet high and invisible butchers is taking another step back in time with the revival of delivery service from a Farmington grocery store. At the same 109 East Columbia Street location for the past 107 years, Dugal’s Supermarket clings to traditional grocery store values.
“It’s a matter of service and convenience,” said Dick Dugal. “Customers have told us they miss home delivery and we’re responding.”
Effective Monday, Sept. 3, Dugal’s customers can phone in their grocery orders and have the items delivered to their front door.
“It’s the same kind of service that was common in the good old days,” said Dick’s dad, veteran grocer Leo Dugal.
His family-owned grocery store discontinued its delivery service in 1965. Back then, a loaf of bread sold for less than a quarter and people didn’t shudder at the cost of a pound of ground beef. Back then, grocery cashiers chatted with their customers and rang in the price of each item by hand. Back then every store had bag boys to carry each customer’s groceries to their car.
At Dugal’s, the personal touch is still very much in vogue. They’ve kept their manually operated cash registers. Their bag boys still escort each customer to their car. Their butchers are still clearly visible behind the meat counters and eagerly oblige special orders and requests.
The majority of today’s supermarkets have no such claim to fame. These days, computer-controlled scanners read the universal price codes off most items and many stores ask customers to bag their own groceries.
The Dugals, though, are bucking the trend. “You get a following and you try to keep them coming back,” explained Leo. “Years ago, everybody used to deliver groceries. My first job here was delivering from a team of horses that pulled the Kleins grocery wagon as far as Bonne Terre. That’s when there were five or six grocery stores on this one block,” Leo recalled fondly.
Now Dugal’s customers can experience hassle-free shopping again. They don’t have to concern themselves with getting ready to go shopping. They don’t have to fight the traffic or deal with the weather. They don’t even have to push the cart or stand in the check-out line. Dugal’s does it all for them. Customers are just a phone call away from their grocery seeds. Those who purchase over $20 a $2 delivery charge will be applied to the bill.
Dugal was explaining the service when a phone in his stockroom rang. “How much is a half-gallon of buttermilk?” asked the caller. “$1.39,” Dick responded without hesitation. Dugal wouldn’t say it, but most grocery customers would agree that they would not have found an answer so readily available from some other stores.
“The delivery service is aimed at senior citizens who don’t want to get out in the weather and busy families that find themselves in need of pantry supplies,” said Dick.
Times have changed. He concludes, but a good idea is always a good idea. “We can’t sell bread for a nickel or milk for 35 cents a gallon but that doesn’t mean we can’t care about our customers’ needs,” said Dick. “We’re going to deliver within the city limits on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. That’s rain or shine,” Dick said.
In a trial run of the service, the store responded to a call from the Winter Marcotti residence on Jefferson Street. Her $25.37 grocery order entitled her to free delivery. Don Politte made the run in Dugal’s new 1966 International Metro Mite. Within minutes, he was pulling the delivery van back into the parking lot.
Painted bright yellow and inscribed with the Dugal’s logo and phone number, the truck would have been a common sight not long ago. Instead, it is now a rare sight indeed. “A sight for sore eyes,” old timers might have said as they chomped on a five-cent candy bar and swigged soda pop from a frosty 10-ounce bottle.
