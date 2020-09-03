Dugal’s has groceries — will travel

The majority of today’s supermarkets have no such claim to fame. These days, computer-controlled scanners read the universal price codes off most items and many stores ask customers to bag their own groceries.

The Dugals, though, are bucking the trend. “You get a following and you try to keep them coming back,” explained Leo. “Years ago, everybody used to deliver groceries. My first job here was delivering from a team of horses that pulled the Kleins grocery wagon as far as Bonne Terre. That’s when there were five or six grocery stores on this one block,” Leo recalled fondly.

Now Dugal’s customers can experience hassle-free shopping again. They don’t have to concern themselves with getting ready to go shopping. They don’t have to fight the traffic or deal with the weather. They don’t even have to push the cart or stand in the check-out line. Dugal’s does it all for them. Customers are just a phone call away from their grocery seeds. Those who purchase over $20 a $2 delivery charge will be applied to the bill.

Dugal was explaining the service when a phone in his stockroom rang. “How much is a half-gallon of buttermilk?” asked the caller. “$1.39,” Dick responded without hesitation. Dugal wouldn’t say it, but most grocery customers would agree that they would not have found an answer so readily available from some other stores.