Eagle Scout Eddie Mell wins trip to Washington, D.C.

Eagle Scout Eddie Mell

 File photo

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, July 2, 1970 issue of the Farmington Press. – Editor

Eagle Scout Edward Mell was named Monday night as winner of the St. Louis Area Council Report to the Nation Competition sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America.

Eddie, son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Mell of Farmington, received the award following oratory competition at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis, and will take part later in the summer in regional competition.

Following the announcement, he and the other entries were taken to the Stadium Club for supper and later attended the Cardinal-Cubs baseball game at Busch Memorial Stadium.

The winner of the Midwest Regional Competition consisting of Eagle Scout representatives from Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, and Missouri will join 12 other regional winners on a week’s tour of Washington, D.C. This will also feature a trip to the White House and a meeting with President Nixon.

Eddie is a member of Boy Scout Troop 483 of Farmington.

