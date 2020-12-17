East Missouri Action Agency to oversee senior center

During a city council meeting held Dec. 10 at the Farmington Public Library, a resolution was approved turning management of the Farmington Senior Center over to East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA).
The Councilmen voted 7-1 to contract the management of the senior center, also known as the OAKS Senior Center to EMAA. Time was of the essence to approve the change or make other decisions regarding the center since its long-time director, Mona Yates, will be retiring at the end of the month after 36 years in the position.
During the meeting, Councilman Wayne Linnenbringer read an email he received from a senior center patron opposed to the change in management. A local resident also spoke at the meeting in opposition to the change.
City Administrator Greg Beavers talked about the recent history of the center and why he proposed the change in management.
“The senior center used to operate as an independent entity from the city,” he said. “The grants for the nutrition services went through the city. I was the person that proposed in 2009 that we absorb the senior center, because they were financially strapped. I proposed to Mit Landrum — who was the mayor at the time — that we absorb them, clean up the finances and take care of and stabilize the center. I share everyone else’s concern about the senior center. It’s a very important part of Farmington.
“We are at an inflection point right now with Director Mona Yates retiring. The reasons I approached EMAA: That is their core line of business, they provide social services. I was also concerned, hiring a new director, about me providing the oversight out there; I’ve got a lot on my plate. I was also concerned about financial efficiencies. The city spends from $90,000-120,000 a year from the general fund to subsidize operations. With this model, we’ll limit the city’s financial exposure to $30,000 a year. The city will continue maintenance on the building, because it’s our building.”
Beavers said that the terms of the agreement guarantee that senior citizen’s services will continue being the center's main priority.
Keri McCrorey, executive director of EMAA, addressed the meeting about their plans for the center.
“[We] have operated since 1965, we do a variety of services for economically disadvantaged families and individuals,” she said. “Part of those services are nutrition services. I want to assure you, that EMAA has no intentions coming into the senior center and changing anything that you currently have. We will hire a director, just like the city would hire a director, and keep the operations just like they are.
“The only thing we see as a benefit is during the off hours of the center when there are no activities going on, is that we may be able to provide some additional services that we can’t provide in the city right now.”
After the meeting, McCrorey spoke more about how EMAA will manage the center.
“The agency is going to operate the center just as it is operating now,” she said. “There will be no changes to center services. One of the things that we will institute is an advisory board of some of the individuals that utilize the senior center, just so that we are hearing their concerns, and take their suggestions and put those into place.”
In other business, Beavers reported on the skating rink in Wilson-Rozier Park.
“Our average attendance is off from last year pretty significantly," he said. "It was brand new last year. It was probably more visible. We also didn’t have COVID last year. We are average about 54 people per night. There’s been some high nights and low nights, but it’s getting use.”
During the administrator’s report, Beavers said that the city is reviewing COVID restrictions that the city had put in place.
“We had closed city hall to the public unless someone needed in-person services,” he said. “It’s not worked real well, because so many people come in the front door that need in-person services, and then we have the Christmas stuff going on. We may reopen city hall next week.
"When the Nutcracker is through and we can use the stage area again for some of the zumba classes and social distance, we will probably go back to offering classes at the civic center again. We’ve had a number of employees that have been out with COVID, we’ve got a challenge with it, as far as keeping everybody safe. We don’t know where they’re catching it.”
Editor's Note: Farmington officials announced Monday that city offices have reopened for regular and customary in-person services. While city offices have reopened, Beavers emphasized that masks and social distancing are still encouraged for anyone entering city facilities.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
