East Missouri Action Agency to oversee senior center

After the meeting, McCrorey spoke more about how EMAA will manage the center.

“The agency is going to operate the center just as it is operating now,” she said. “There will be no changes to center services. One of the things that we will institute is an advisory board of some of the individuals that utilize the senior center, just so that we are hearing their concerns, and take their suggestions and put those into place.”

In other business, Beavers reported on the skating rink in Wilson-Rozier Park.

“Our average attendance is off from last year pretty significantly," he said. "It was brand new last year. It was probably more visible. We also didn’t have COVID last year. We are average about 54 people per night. There’s been some high nights and low nights, but it’s getting use.”

During the administrator’s report, Beavers said that the city is reviewing COVID restrictions that the city had put in place.

“We had closed city hall to the public unless someone needed in-person services,” he said. “It’s not worked real well, because so many people come in the front door that need in-person services, and then we have the Christmas stuff going on. We may reopen city hall next week.