Easter, one of the most widely celebrated holidays in the world, will see millions of people taking part in religious rituals, egg hunts, and other festivities this Sunday, April 9.

Its roots date back centuries to a celebration for the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Theological scholars believe Easter was likely first celebrated as early as A.D. 68, although it wasn't officially declared a holiday until 325 C.E., when Emperor Constantine established it as an annual church festival.

Easter also has ties to pagan customs, including those of ancient Babylonian and Germanic peoples. Over time, secular customs such as eating eggs — a symbol of new life — and giving candy became popular additions to the holiday's celebrations. In some cultures, rabbits were adopted as symbols for fertility and renewal; these days it is common practice for children to receive baskets full of treats from the Easter bunny.

Most importantly, Easter has a deep spiritual significance for Christians, but the holiday is also celebrated by nonbelievers alike. For some, it's an opportunity to take time off to spend with family and friends. It's a special day that brings people together in joyous celebration of the season of springtime. No matter how one chooses to celebrate Easter, it's an occasion that everyone can enjoy.

The celebration of Easter also serves as an important reminder of hope and renewal for those who observe it. As families gather with loved ones to exchange gifts and share in fellowship over food, many also take time to remember Jesus' resurrection and his teachings about mercy, justice, and compassion, using these values to inspire their actions throughout the year.

In the U.S., Easter is primarily celebrated as a Christian holiday, with churches often hosting sunrise services on Easter morning and additional festivities throughout the day. Churches may also organize egg hunts or other games for children during this season, making it a particularly joyous time of year for families who take part in activities together.

Today, many countries still observe their own unique practices when celebrating Easter — from traditional egg dyeing and hunting rituals to elaborate gift-giving exchanges between families and friends. No matter where it is celebrated, Easter remains a time of hope, joy and renewal for Christians around the world.

Whether you're taking part in religious ceremonies or simply enjoying a warm spring day with family, Easter is an occasion to celebrate life itself — and its long history as one of the world's most beloved holidays.