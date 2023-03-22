Spring has now officially "sprung" and The LIFE Center for Independent Living has announced its annual Easter egg hunt for children and adults with disabilities will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, at New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road in Farmington.

This year's theme is "Hop, Hunt, and Gather!"

"We would love to hop, hunt, and gather together with all of you," said LIFE Center's Randy Windsor. "This year, we are going to have some new additions to better cater to the needs of our guests. We will be introducing 'beeping eggs' for those who visit that have visual impairments. These beeping eggs will lead our guests to groups of hidden eggs so they can be found. We will also have special textured eggs to make things more 'egg-citing' for our sensory-sensitive guests."

According to Windsor, two additional improvements over last year's Easter egg hunt will be the addition of a quiet area for individuals that may be overcome with excessive stimulation, as well as tabletop egg hunts for individuals in wheelchairs.

"We invite any family with a child that has physical or developmental disabilities, as well as adults with developmental disabilities to join us for this special day," Windsor said. "There will be games, activities, crafts, food, cookies and lots of candy. There is no admission fee and each participant will receive an Easter basket chock-full of toys, candy, and special treat coupons from some of our local restaurants.

"All participants need to register in advance to make sure we have adequate room, and also to let us know of any special requirements or accommodations that may be needed for this special day. Families can register at www.lifecilmo.org. We also welcome individuals or businesses to become a sponsor to help support this magical day."

For additional information about sponsorship opportunities, call The LIFE Center for Independent Living at 573-756-4314 or 800-596-7273.